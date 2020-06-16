SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AAP

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (“Advance Auto Parts”) (NYSE: AAP) breached their fiduciary duties to Advance Auto Parts and its shareholders. If you are an Advance Auto Parts shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Advance Auto Parts’s board of directors made, or allowed Advance Auto Parts to make, false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) integration issues surrounding Advance Auto Parts’s Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales; (ii) increased competition was negatively impacting sales; and (iii) as a result, Advance Auto Parts’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 24, 2017, Advance Auto Parts reported a quarterly decrease in gross profit, “primarily driven by investments in the customer, inventory optimization efforts and supply chain expense deleverage due to the comparable store sales decline[,]” and a 2.7% decline in quarterly comparable store sales. On this news, Advance Auto Parts’s share price fell from $140.66 per share on May 23, 2017, to $133.02 per share on May 24, a decline of 5%.

On August 15, 2017, Advance Auto Parts disclosed, in part, that “[c]omparable store sales for the quarter were flat.” On this news, Advance Auto Parts’s share price fell from $109.32 per share on August 14, 2017, to $87.08 per share on August 15, a decline of 20%.

