Smile Direct Club Oral Care Line Leads in Multiple Product Categories

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) announced today that its new end-to-end oral care system leads category growth in a number of product categories in the consumer marketplace. SmileDirectClub is the top growing brand in the whitening category for 20201 with its product bright on™ and the power floss category2 with its water flosser. Additionally, the brand is the second highest growth contributor in the brush category for its electric toothbrush during the same timeframe.3



Launched in January 2020 at Walmart stores across the U.S., SmileDirectClub’s CPG line includes a state-of-the-art electric toothbrush and bright on, SmileDirectClub’s premium teeth whitening system complete with LED light. Additional products include toothpaste in whitening and sensitivity varieties, a water flosser, and smile spa™, the first ultrasonic UV cleaner on the market that sanitizes toothbrush heads, aligners, retainers, dentures and more. All of SmileDirectClub’s oral care products include promotions for clear aligner therapy to remind consumers of the brand’s entire suite of offerings.

“We are always exploring and engaging in opportunities to be disruptive and meaningful in the oral care category. The introduction of our oral care products has been a great way to broaden our reach, diversify our offering and meet consumer demand for ways to create brighter, healthier smiles at an affordable price point,” said Josh Chapman, Chief Global Brand Officer of SmileDirectClub. “We will continue to find innovative ways to fulfill our mission to provide accessible and effective ways for people to maintain a healthy, happy smile.”

SmileDirectClub, the first provider of clear aligner therapy to offer oral care products in mass retail, developed the idea of a “smile ecosystem” with products that contribute to overall oral health based on requests from customers undergoing treatment.

To date, SmileDirectClub has helped more than one million people transform their smiles through remote doctor-directed clear aligner therapy. SmileDirectClub aims to support the oral care needs of all consumers, including Club members going through or having just completed teeth straightening treatment, with its premium quality oral care products at an attainable price point.

