iGrafx Business Continuity Helps Enterprises Adapt to New Normal

/EIN News/ -- Austin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long used by the world’s largest enterprises to operationalize governance, risk and compliance, iGrafx now offers a solution to jumpstart the identification and modeling of critical business processes to support resiliency initiatives. Today it announced a cohesive offering including online assessments, customized services, specialized properties and tailored reports to track progress, as well as an automated accelerator to conduct business impact analysis.

“In the best of times people tend to assume they know exactly what needs to be done to get from point A to point B,” said Ed Maddock, CTO at iGrafx. “But understanding precisely what is required to successfully move from strategy to execution is difficult, especially when trying to protect employees, repair broken supply chains, maintain a positive customer experience and in some cases, keep the lights on. It takes much more than just automating tasks and workflows.”

Global events over the last several months have forced many enterprises to execute business continuity plans (BCP) for the very first time, and many of those realized that the plans were inadequate for a variety of reasons. In many cases, the BCPs were too focused on IT systems and infrastructure. In others they were simply out of date, not shared broadly enough among stakeholders, or not linked to all affected processes and outcomes. Most critically, they were often not designed to buoy businesses long enough for the type of sustained disruptions we are now experiencing.

“BCP used to be primarily for disaster planning – for events like hurricanes or acts of terrorism – and enterprises would carefully prepare to sustain operations during the emergency and then return to normal immediately after the event concluded,” explained Charles Araujo, Principal Analyst at Intellyx. “Today, however, business continuity and resiliency demands that organizations be able to sustain through an acute period of disruption, and then pivot to adapt to whatever ‘new normal’ lies on the other side of it. And enterprise leaders are now coming to terms with the fact that we are now in a period of continuous disruption and need to adjust accordingly.”

Unique Solution Benefits

See through the “fog of war” with a more strategic light and achieve resiliency in the face of unprecedented, ongoing change

Manage complex workforce actions, ranging from alternate work arrangements, reskilling employees, and modifying other resources and roles

Take a more offensive position in assessing possible impacts to critical business processes and supply chains

Align to rapidly evolving customer needs

Respond to changing global regulations

Survive today and be prepared to thrive with ongoing business transformation initiatives

