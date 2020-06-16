Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Reopening Dates of All-Inclusive Resorts

Award-winning resort collection rolls out reopening plan with industry-leading safeguards

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, announced today that they will begin welcoming back guests and associates this summer to their award-winning all-inclusive resorts after temporarily suspending operations months earlier amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests can expect to enjoy Playa’s unmatched experience of all-inclusive luxury with the bonus of advanced safety precautions.



Playa Hotels & Resorts Reopening Schedule:

July 1, 2020

Hyatt Zilara Cancun

Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall

Hilton Playa del Carmen

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa

Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa

July 15, 2020

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun

Sanctuary Cap Cana

July 22, 2020

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Sept 24, 2020

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos

October 1, 2020

Hilton La Romana

Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen

Playa is excited to welcome back guests, associates and the media to its resorts. “We look forward to introducing new and exciting all-inclusive lifestyle experiences, providing the very best vacations with the highest safety standards for both our guests and our resort team members,” explained Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. As part of the reopenings, Playa will be hosting travel agents and trade media at their resorts in conjunction with the resort opening schedule.

Playa Safe Stay™

In response to COVID-19, the all-inclusive resort company has developed Playa Safe Stay™ with the help of trusted global hospitality brands and key sectors of the travel industry to create a safe and fun vacation environment for guests.

“Our hearts are with those in the communities where we operate and across the globe who have been affected by this pandemic,” said Gregory Maliassas, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Playa Resorts Management. “As we prepare to reopen our resorts, there is no higher priority than the health and safety of our guests and associates. We have been working diligently for months—with the help of Hyatt and Hilton—on implementing new procedures and policies as part of Playa Safe Stay™ to ensure that a vacation at any Playa resort exceeds our guests’ expectations of both safety and fun.”

For more information on Playa Safe Stay™, please visit PlayaResorts.com/safe-stay-promise .

Playa is currently offering amazing savings and free 24-hour cancelation as part of its Sea You Soon Sale. For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and these special offers, visit PlayaResorts.com .



About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Press@playaresorts.com