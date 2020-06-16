Healthcare Integrated Technologies Announces Ken Greenwood as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- Knoxville, Tennessee, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the addition of Ken Greenwood as our Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Greenwood brings 30-years of experience with large-scale systems programming and implementations to our growing team of professionals. He has provided instruction and consulting, primarily for SAP products, in the areas of architecture, design and implementation of ABAP, big-data warehousing, business intelligence analytics, object-orientation, cloud and systems integration, interfaces, HANA in-memory databases, data security, workflow, and archiving to a variety of companies including Intel, World Bank, HP, Amtrak, IBM, Accenture, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Nike and Kimberly-Clark. While at Random House implementing a Rights Management module following two previous failed attempts by other contractors, Mr. Greenwood led the 30-developer team to design, code and implement rights management for Random House in an SAP system using a novel approach of OO design, which became the world’s largest SAP module at that time. At LORD Corporation, following a helicopter crash and the subsequent investigation revealing duplicate serial numbers on the rotor mounts, he led the technical team at LORD to successfully completely redesign and re-implement an entirely new custom serialization module, which enabled LORD to maintain their Department of Defense contract. Mr. Greenwood also authored the best-selling Sams Teach Yourself ABAP in 21 Days, published by Macmillan.



Healthcare Integrated Technologies realizes there is currently a strong strategic opportunity for large-scale integration of the highly segmented health care technology space, and an opportunity for game-changing innovation resulting from applying predictive analytics to such big-data health care integrations.

“New healthcare devices and technologies and the resulting data they provide are prime drivers of growing value in the healthcare technology space, and we envision this will be an important source of value creation for HITC. Ken Greenwood’s substantial record as one of the world’s foremost experts in implementing large scale analytics, processing and intelligence warehousing makes him an ideal candidate to help us achieve our strategic vision.” said Scott M. Boruff, CEO.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. Healthcare Integrated Technologies is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO

(865) 237-4448