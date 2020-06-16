MISS OLIVE’S AWARD-WINNING SERIES, THE DOGGY DIVA DIARIES, CONTINUES WITH MISS OLIVE FINDS HER FUREVER FRIENDS
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends, the second installment in the Miss Olive children’s book trilogy The Doggy Diva Diaries, continues the rescue dog’s adventures with the adored pup celebrating her birthday and finding loving, supportive “furever” friends in the process.
Written by Susan Marie and Miss Olive, and Illustrated by Rebekah Phillips and Kim Ranson, the story has Miss Olive learning that when faced with bullying, her superpower is kindness, and that it doesn’t matter what you look like on the outside. It’s the kindness and love you have on the inside that counts. Recommended for ages four through nine, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends, with its anti-bullying message, shows children that making an effort to be kind is how to make lasting friendships.
“Children relate to this story because sometimes it’s hard to make friends,” said author Susan Marie. “We’ve all had that experience growing up when we were in a new environment and someone made us feel left out. Through Miss Olive, kids learn that bullying is not okay and, also, a little kindness goes a long way in our path to making cherished forever friends.”
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends continues the story of a little Italian Greyhound with three legs who is adopted by a loving family in the award-winning first book in the series, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home. In Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends, Miss Olive learns that it’s her birthday and that her parents have planned a special celebration which will include treats, presents and friends. Her party is nearly ruined when she runs into a couple of grouchy dogs at the park who proceed to bully the poor pup. She realizes that true friends will stick by her and won’t join in with taunts from bullies. Miss Olive is thrilled to discover that she not only has a “furever” home, but she has “furever” friends as well.
The first book in the Miss Olive series, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home, won the DWAA Maxwell Medallion for 2018 Children’s Book of the Year from The Dog Writers Association of America. The book was also awarded the Bronze 2019 Moonbeam Children's Book Award in the Animals/Pets Fiction category. The award is an honor that “identifies the best children’s books published every year in the North American market.” In addition, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home received top honors from the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA).
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends and Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home are available on BarnesandNoble.com and Amazon.com.
Learn more about Susan, Miss Olive and Miss Olive’s book trilogy by visiting www.TheDoggyDiva.com.
About Susan Marie
For over fifteen years, Susan Marie has been spreading the word about puppy love through her national weekly radio show, The Doggy Diva Show. On her show, Susan interviews pet industry experts, bestselling authors, pet health and lifestyle professionals and representatives from animal rescue organizations. Past guests include Bob Barker, Dean Koontz, Julia Cameron, Alison Eastwood, and America's Veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker. The Doggy Diva Show can be heard on Pet Life Radio, Apple, Google Play, Stitcher and Speak Up Talk Radio.
Susan is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators as well as the Dog Writer’s Association of America and the Florida Writers Association. A devoted champion of animals, Susan donates a portion of the proceeds from Miss Olive books to animal rescue organizations. She’s passionate about passing along the love of animals to future generations.
About Miss Olive:
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home and Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends are the first and second books (respectively) in a trilogy about the adventures of Miss Olive, an Italian Greyhound rescue. The real Miss Olive was adopted in 2015 by author Susan Marie from Italian Greyhound Rescue Gulf Coast. Miss Olive was a victim of neglect and health issues, having lost her teeth due to lack of medical attention and one of her legs to cancer. The neglect and illness that she experienced has never affected her loving, gentle spirit; she is always ready for a snuggle. Miss Olive joins Susan Marie at the microphone each week as the co-host of radio show The Doggy Diva Show on Pet Life Radio.
