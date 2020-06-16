Governor Northam Announces New Affordable Housing in Charlottesville and Newport News

$3 million in Vibrant Community Initiative funding to support holistic neighborhood redevelopment

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced two new affordable housing programs that will build upon efforts to provide safe and secure housing for all Virginians. The $3 million in Vibrant Community Initiative (VCI) funding will support affordable housing and community development in the cities of Charlottesville and Newport News.

“Ensuring Virginia families have access to affordable housing options remains a top priority, especially as we encourage everyone to stay safe at home during this pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “The Vibrant Community Initiative uses a unique community develop strategy that blends creating better housing opportunities with fostering economic growth. We look forward to seeing how these efforts transform their communities and enhance the quality of life for the residents living in them.”

VCI combines multiple funding sources from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) for programs that bring together affordable housing, community development, and economic development components. The Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) partnered with DHCD to provide critical technical assistance and financial support.

“VCI will help transform communities in Charlottesville and Newport News by providing affordable housing that is coupled with additional space for business development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Through this impactful and strategic initiative, we will continue our efforts to create thriving and sustainable communities across all corners of the Commonwealth.”

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) will receive $2 million for the second phase of the South First Street public housing redevelopment. This will include the renovation of 105 affordable housing units and the construction of 175 new affordable housing units, through both phases. The effort is part of a partnership with a local resident-led organization, Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR). CHRA and PHAR will also partner with Charlottesville Food Justice Network to build an affordable neighborhood market, and the partners intend to incorporate health clinics, early childhood education, and career and personal finance services.

The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $1 million for the Marshall-Ridley Revitalization (MRR), which is part of a multifaceted approach to revitalizing Carrier Point Apartments. The MRR will develop 82 mixed-income rental housing units and available storefront space. The effort will work to reduce poverty by delivering education, job training opportunities, and intensive case management coupled with the new affordable housing and commercial space. The property is located in close proximity to the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center, which provides technical assistance and education for small businesses and entrepreneurs, workforce training, job placement, and STEM educational services.