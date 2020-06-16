Lightspeed Systems Adds Eileen Shihadeh in Newly Created Chief Marketing Officer Role

Expansion of Leadership Team with Industry Veteran to Accelerate Growth

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems® ("Lightspeed” or “the Company"), creator of leading K12 online safety and analytics platform Relay, has appointed Eileen Shihadeh to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Shihadeh will partner with the product and sales teams to lead the marketing, brand strategy, and demand generation efforts globally for Lightspeed, with a focus on furthering the company’s position as a market leader and innovator.

"Schools and students are dealing with unprecedented challenges, and we offer solutions that can help them ensure students are engaged and remote learning is safe," said Brian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Lightspeed Systems. "Eileen has the industry experience to understand the value Lightspeed brings to customers, and the vision to reach more schools around the world."

"I believe K-12 education is at an inflection point, and I’m thrilled to join Lightspeed at a time when we as a company have a unique opportunity to leverage our technology and expertise and partner with educators to help design the future of education," said Shihadeh.

Ms. Shihadeh brings more than 20 years of experience in the education technology industry. Prior to joining Lightspeed, Ms. Shihadeh was the Chief Marketing Officer at Raptor Technologies, a leading provider of campus safety solutions, where she built the sales and marketing organization and drove accelerated growth and market share expansion. Prior to Raptor Technologies, she held leadership roles at education companies including Odysseyware, CompassLearning, and eInstruction. This deep background in education, technology , and student safety will allow Ms. Shihadeh to immediately contribute to the rapid growth at Lightspeed Systems and further enable the Company to protect more students around the world.

Along with this shift, Amy Bennett, previously Vice President of Marketing at Lightspeed Systems, will move into a new role within the Company as Chief of Staff, where she will help the growing leadship team execute more effectively and efficiently.

Lightspeed Systems is poised for continued growth with its expanded leadership team. Ms. Shihadeh is the third recent addition to the Company leadership team. Kirk Orgeldinger joined as CFO/COO in September, 2019; Learie Hercules joined as VP of Data and Analytics in March, 2020.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

Amy Bennett Lightspeed Systems 737.205.2453 abennett@lightspeedsystems.com