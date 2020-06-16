Alkaline88® Ranked the #1 Best Selling National Brand at KeHE Holidays of Hope Show

Alkaline88® is Top Brand Two Years in a Row

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company today announces that its Alkaline88® brand was the #1 best-selling national brand at the 2020 KeHE Virtual “Holidays of Hope Show.”

“At the 2020 KeHE Holidays of Hope Show, the Alkaline88® brand was ranked the #1 best-selling national brand for the second year in a row out of the hundreds of brands represented in the entire show. As many tradeshows have taken on virtual formats, our national sales team has rapidly adopted all forms of virtual communications with our customers and brokers. Throughout the summer, we will be participating in several virtual tradeshows, and I’m proud to announce that the first was a smashing success. Our natural sales team, led by Peri Gaddie, also introduced our new eco-friendly aluminum bottle and sold our new A88 flavor-infused line to numerous new and current customers. As a result of the KeHE show, we received orders from some of the nation’s largest natural food retailer chains, including, Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Rouses, Pete’s Fresh, Wayfield, Nam Dae Mun Morrow, and Vitamin Plus to name a few,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

KeHE’s 2020 Holidays of Hope Show was for the first time ever a virtual show. Through its digital marketplace platform, KeHE provided a curated, innovative product assortment, along with post-COVID-19 solutions that included item recommendations, a contactless option, and more than 275 new items. Customers were able to connect with participating suppliers to discover new products, explore product stories, negotiate deals, and purchase seasonal products. KeHE’s trade shows provide a unique opportunity for retailers and vendors to connect and sample new and On Trend® natural and organic products.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, 12,000 customers representing over 30,000, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, Company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88CBD Infused™ brand, featuring a broad line of topical and ingestible products. These products are made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp and include salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath-salts, CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, gummies, and powder packs. To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media