Vineti launches new Alliance Network -- and announces a collaboration with Mavens -- to deliver integrated solutions for cell and gene therapies

New network welcomes patient services leader Mavens and its Cell & Gene Navigator, built on Salesforce Health Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based Personalized Therapy Management (PTM) software for advanced therapies, announced a new Vineti Alliance Network to deliver integrated solutions to clinical and commercial advanced therapy manufacturers. As a key part of this new network, Vineti and Mavens announced a collaboration to support cell and gene therapy developers with a fully integrated solution.



The Vineti Alliance Network will make it easy for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify and source a wide range of advanced therapy supply chain vendors who work with Vineti’s leading cloud PTM platform.

In the complex, patient-centric, interconnected ecosystem of advanced therapies, integrations and collaborations are essential. The Vineti platform has always supported integrations, and will now draw on Vineti’s sizeable body of expertise and industry connections to offer a robust, enterprise-grade set of alliances and connected solutions.

“As the leading software orchestration platform serving clinical and commercial-stage cell and gene therapies, Vineti is routinely asked to advise our clients on vendors and suppliers who are showing true commitment to standard-setting -- and who are making the appropriate investment to support our field,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “Every part of the therapeutic manufacturing and delivery value chain requires additional flexibility and investment to scale out the unprecedented level of complexity inherent in these therapies. The Vineti Alliance Network will bring transparency to our trusted ecosystem of collaborations, with the goal of increasing the rate of adoption and industrialization of personalized medicine overall.”

Mavens will be among the key members of the new network. Mavens is a leading provider of consulting and software for the life sciences and patient service solutions for cell and gene therapy. The Cell & Gene Navigator supports cutting-edge concierge services that power patient services hubs for specialty pharma and rare disease, alongside capabilities to support those complex, critical supply chain and logistical processes required to deliver cell and gene therapies to patients.

Mavens Cell & Gene Navigator is built on the Salesforce Health Cloud platform and seamlessly integrates with Vineti’s personalized therapy management solution. Vineti’s focus on managing medicine’s most complex supply chain is combined with the Cell & Gene Navigator to provide the ability to coordinate the right treatment, for the right patient, at the right time—all in one place.

“In cell and gene therapy, the patient journey is highly personalized, and it’s crucial that it can be viewed holistically by the hub to best serve the patient,” said Oliver Dunford, Patient Services Practice Director at Mavens. “As science continues to advance and available treatments expand, Mavens is thrilled to partner with Vineti to ensure our customers can support patients with ultra-rare diseases and deliver those pioneering treatments that patients need.”

These personalized therapies represent cutting-edge science, but add significant complexity to the patient’s treatment journey. With more than 1,060 advanced therapy clinical trials underway worldwide, the need for integrated solutions built on the latest technology is stronger than ever. Through the Mavens-Vineti collaboration, “hub” services that allow biopharmaceutical manufacturers to maintain a connection with patients during all phases of the treatment process processes, such as benefits investigation, are combined with ordering, scheduling, manufacturing and treatment processes being driven by Vineti’s personalized therapy management platform.

“Vineti is very excited to be working with Mavens and their innovative technology approach,” DuRoss said. “Together, we’ll be able to provide a 360-degree view of the patient journey to ensure the hub has everything they need at their fingertips.”

Along with Mavens, the new Vineti Alliance Network pulls together leaders in major categories like contract manufacturing, specialty couriers, patient service hubs, enterprise software, healthcare providers, and consulting services. To learn more, please visit https://vineti.com/alliances .

About Vineti

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent SaaS company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic therapies. The company is expanding rapidly, and the Vineti platform will be in use in hundreds of leading medical centers worldwide in 2019, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum selected Vineti as a global Technology Pioneer.

About Mavens

For more than 10 years, Mavens has been connecting people to cures by designing, building, and implementing globally compliant software for leaders in life sciences. Their cloud-based consulting + software solutions help rare disease, biotech, and specialty pharma companies drive better outcomes for their businesses while delivering the life-saving therapies and resources their consumers rely on. They are uniquely positioned to help their customers innovate far into the future.

