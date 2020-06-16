Remediant SecureONE Wins Fortress Cyber Security Award for Precise, Simple Approach to Privileged Access Security

SecureONE Continues to Disrupt the Privileged Access Market with Zero Standing Privilege and Just-in-Time Administration

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Remediant, a leading provider of precision Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, has won a 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the “Authentication & Identity” category for its SecureONE security solution. This industry awards program identifies and rewards the world’s leading companies and solutions that are working to keep data and assets safe from the growing list of hackers and cyber attacks.



“The entire Remediant team is thrilled that our SecureONE offering continues to receive industry recognition for shaking up the stagnant PAM market,” said Tim Keeler, Remediant co-founder and CEO. “This award further validates that, when compared to legacy PAM solutions that are difficult to deploy and manage, SecureONE takes a more precise, yet simple approach to protecting privileged credentials.”

As the first PAM solution to bring the ease of an agentless and vaultless approach, Remediant’s SecureONE solution delivers continuous detection and protection of privileged access across on-premise and cloud environments. Remediant utilizes Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP) to render privileged accounts useless to insider threats and attackers. By leveraging a Just-in-Time Administration (JITA) approach to reduce the attack surface and stop privileged account abuse, SecureONE can both define the minimal set of privileged access requirements and configure permissions to expire after a specified time period to enable optimal security.

“We are proud to name Remediant as a winner of the “Authentication & Identity” category in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Remediant are critical at providing the security and trust that consumers demand.”

To learn more about Remediant and its SecureONE security solution, please visit https://www.remediant.com/ , and for information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT, security, and cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the number one attack vector across all breaches.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts:

Cara Masessa

Merritt Group for Remediant

masessa@merrittgrp.com