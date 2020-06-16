HCP Associates Selected as Semifinalist for Tampa Bay Chamber’s Small Business of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tampa Bay Chamber recently announced that HCP Associates was named a semifinalist for its Small Business of the Year Award.

Entering its 40th year, the Tampa Bay Chamber’s Small Business of the Year Awards are one of the most rigorous small business awards programs in the United States. Companies are nominated and required to fill out an extensive application of their approach to business, management, and operational challenges. They are evaluated across a set of five operational criteria: history and philosophy, management, operations, innovativeness and response to adversity/economic conditions, and leadership philosophy and community involvement.

“We are honored to be considered as a semifinalist for this highly regarded competition that honors Tampa’s small businesses that are thriving and making a difference in our community; even during these challenging times,” said HCP Associates Managing Partner, Eric Polins (Leadership Tampa 2005).

The awards will be presented in three categories based on the number of employees, with a fourth category specifically for startup companies. HCP was selected with nine other businesses for the category of 5-20 employees. An award will also be presented to an Outstanding Leader of a small business.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized as a semifinalist by our colleagues in the business community – especially during these challenging times. We look forward to sharing our story with the Tampa Bay Chamber committee members,” said HCP Associates Managing Partner, Sean Coniglio (Leadership Tampa 2006).

Winners will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 10. For more information on the Small Business of the Year Awards, please visit TampaBayChamber.com.

For more information on HCP Associates, please call 813-318-0565 or visit www.hcpassociates.com.

Leah Bueno HCP Associates 813-924-0367 lbueno@hcpassociates.com