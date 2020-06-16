Viome launches world’s first at-home service to measure and improve immunity, inflammation, gut health and aging

/EIN News/ -- New Health Intelligence™ service provides advanced molecular health markers and makes precise nutrition recommendations to improve health by integrating analysis of human, mitochondrial and gut microbial gene expressions.



BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viome, a mission-driven systems biology company aiming to help individuals improve their health, has launched a world-first Health Intelligence service to provide new insights into how a person’s cellular health, mitochondrial health, immune system health, gut health, stress response and biological age changes over time. This is the only service that measures how human, mitochondrial, and microbial genes are expressed in the body and translates these expressions into actionable health markers, which can be improved by following Viome’s personalized nutrition recommendations developed using advanced artificial intelligence.

“We finally have the technology available to be able to digitize the human body at a molecular level and analyze system-level biochemical activities,” said Naveen Jain, CEO of Viome. “This deep understanding allows us to recommend to each individual as to why they should eat certain foods, and why they should avoid certain foods based on their own individual biology, with the goal to prevent and reverse chronic disease. This is bringing us one step closer to our mission to make chronic diseases a matter of choice and not a matter of bad luck.”

Health Intelligence service provides six main health category scores that are actionable and can be improved with Viome’s precise and personalized nutrition recommendations.

Gut Microbiome Health - The Gut Microbiome is linked to health benefits like weight, energy, stress, sleep, and immunity. Viome combines >20 pathways measured in the Gut Intelligence™ test, like Inflammatory Activity, Digestive Efficiency, Metabolic Fitness, Gut Lining Health, and Active Microbial Diversity.

The Gut Microbiome is linked to health benefits like weight, energy, stress, sleep, and immunity. Viome combines >20 pathways measured in the Gut Intelligence™ test, like Inflammatory Activity, Digestive Efficiency, Metabolic Fitness, Gut Lining Health, and Active Microbial Diversity. Cellular Health - Insights into cellular function, immune health, how the body generates energy to perform essential functions, manage stress, and repair and care for itself. A low score can mean a need to improve pathway activities involved in immunity and antioxidant support, energy, anti-aging or cellular senescence or anti-inflammatory functions.

- Insights into cellular function, immune health, how the body generates energy to perform essential functions, manage stress, and repair and care for itself. A low score can mean a need to improve pathway activities involved in immunity and antioxidant support, energy, anti-aging or cellular senescence or anti-inflammatory functions. Mitochondrial Health - Mitochondria is a vital compartment of the cell (organelle) which supplies energy for basic functions like care and repair of cells, and is associated with aging, metabolism, cardiovascular and brain health. Immune System Health - Insights into immune system activity, cellular stress and inflammatory activity in the gut and the body. A high score may mean that the Immune System is dealing with infection, high cellular stress, poor gut nutrition causing inflammation in the gut and releasing toxins causing the immune system to be hyperactive.

Mitochondria is a vital compartment of the cell (organelle) which supplies energy for basic functions like care and repair of cells, and is associated with aging, metabolism, cardiovascular and brain health. Insights into immune system activity, cellular stress and inflammatory activity in the gut and the body. A high score may mean that the Immune System is dealing with infection, high cellular stress, poor gut nutrition causing inflammation in the gut and releasing toxins causing the immune system to be hyperactive. Biological Age - Viome’s artificial intelligence system has analyzed data from substantially over 100,000 people to match molecular patterns from people of different ages to predict an individual’s biological age, compared to their actual chronological age. Higher biological age compared to chronological age signifies suboptimal overall health.

Viome’s artificial intelligence system has analyzed data from substantially over 100,000 people to match molecular patterns from people of different ages to predict an individual’s biological age, compared to their actual chronological age. Higher biological age compared to chronological age signifies suboptimal overall health. Stress Response - Insights from cellular functions that measure resilience and stress triggers from environmental factors, mood, lifestyle or toxins produced by the gut microbiome. A high score can mean the presence of oxidative stress in human cells, from the microbiome and other markers of adverse environment in the gut or whole body.

Our DNA does not change as we develop chronic diseases which means we cannot understand the root causes of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, depression, anxiety or certain mental health diseases by studying it. However, we can understand where chronic disease comes from by analyzing gene expression in our RNA (Ribonucleic Acid). Our Health Intelligence Service analyzes information on the expression of tens of thousands of human genes, microbial genes and mitochondrial genes to produce dynamic and actionable health insights. Gene expressions are actionable because they can be modulated by our diet, lifestyle and environment. Viome Health Intelligence is the only at-home test to measure RNA in both human cells and the gut microbiome to make nutrition recommendations and improve individual health.

This service is powered by a breakthrough clinically-validated human capillary blood transcriptome test. The test methodology and validation are published at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.22.110080v1 .

For more details on the test, including how to collect samples and receive personalized results, please visit www.viome.com or contact press@viome.com for follow up questions and interviews.

About Viome

Viome is on a mission to help people understand what they uniquely need to be healthy through analysis of their unique biology in areas like the gut microbiome, and cellular and mitochondrial health. The ultimate goal is to prevent and reverse chronic diseases such as diabetes, anxiety, depression, and obesity, and empower people to live healthier lives. Over 125,000 customers have taken Viome’s first Gut Intelligence™ test with >90% satisfaction. The company has created a breakthrough therapeutics platform that combines advanced Metatranscriptomic sequencing technology developed at the Los Alamos National Laboratories with powerful Artificial Intelligence and Translation Science knowledge. The ultimate goal is to prevent and reverse chronic diseases such as diabetes, anxiety, depression, and obesity, and empower people to live healthier lives.

Press Contact

John King

jk@viome.com

+1 269 425 8358