Digital Customer Engagement & Loyalty with Cellcard Cambodia Demonstrates Evolving Systems’ Expanded Presence in South East Asia

Mobile operator Cellcard Cambodia launches app-based, ‘experiential’, rewards-driven program

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, is proud to announce the deployment of its technology to deliver the new loyalty program, Cellcard Club.



With 4 million customers, and currently rolling-out 5G services, Cellcard Cambodia has utilized the Evolving Systems platform to achieve a program that recognizes true loyalty – tenure and value combined – while also engaging customers digitally with a personalized value proposition and superior customer experience.

Cellcard wanted to reduce churn, drive acquisition and appeal to the youth market by revamping its loyalty initiative with a program that would elevate its digital lifestyle brand to actively engage customers. With personalization at its heart and as a key differentiator, the slogan ‘The longer you stay, the more benefits you receive from the Club’ describes the unique gamified and ‘engaging’ mechanic, Spend & Win, which allows customers to play games, earn stars and move up ‘levels’ to gain greater personalized rewards, tailored by segments. Additional differentiators are achieved by using customer data to drive personal engagement in the form of Surprise & Delight as well as leveraging Cellcard assets and strategic partner offers through the Special Deals offerings to build awareness and engagement via branding and sponsorship.

Evolving Systems worked with Cellcard to deliver the program, from business analysis through to implementation end-to-end and in line with market dynamics, Cellcard’s approach and the agreed business objectives. In addition to telco prizes (for example additional calls and data), rewards also include product offers such as headsets, iPhones and branded merchandise as well as digital subscriptions.

Ian Watson, Cellcard CEO, stated: “The Cellcard Club program is our way of saying thank you to our valued customers – as well as showing our commitment to the Khmer way of life and our lead on digitalization using the latest technology to bring more value and delight to our customers. We wanted to include a Surprise & Delight element so our customers felt really cared for.”

Matthew Stecker, CEO of Evolving Systems, commented: “This program, coupled with Cellcard’s commitment to innovation, employs our key strengths in delivering real-time, innovative digital customer engagement and as a technology enabler for CVM and loyalty programs.”

