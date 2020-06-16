Nancy Lynne Harris of GodSpirits United LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Lynne Harris, shaman and spiritual teacher, is a graduate of The Four Winds Society, the world’s most extensive professional training in Andean energy healing and shamanism, founded by Dr. Alberto Villoldo. She also studied with Don Oscar Miro-Quesada and James VanPraagh. Her goal is to teach people how to heal themselves by consciously reversing their spiritual energy.

Nancy is the author of five books on spiritual healing: Miracles Master the Art: Healing Medically Incurable Illness; COMI: How to Consciously Overcome Mental Illness; Invasion Revealed: Healing Alcoholism, Mental Illness & Drug Addiction; Mental Illness Heal Yourself; Heal Yourself of Anything Example Glaucoma

Medical science fails to heal many illnesses because their basic premise is that “Seeing is Believing.” This implies that we must look outward to see the answers to the mysteries of life. Nancy says the opposite is true.

“The way Jesus said it is, ‘Believe in your heart ye shall receive, and ye shall.’ This clearly states that if you begin by looking inward at your thoughts and believe what you are thinking, you will manifest the result you desire. The reason this is true is because we are made of the spiritual energy that our thoughts control. You are the progeny of your creator (God-Spiritual Energy). We falsely believe we are human beings; in truth, we are Energy Beings, (the I AM) capable of creating whatever we think and believe—anything from Corona Virus to unconditional love and protection for our-Self.”

When parents across the world learn to teach their children to love themselves with all their heart, soul, and mind while they are little, these children will grow up to be functional loving adults.

“What do you choose—love or hate, Covid 19 and chaos, or peace on earth? It begins with learning to Love Your-Self, and with training your little children to think in positive loving words, because the words we think and speak move the Creative Energy we are made of. You are a powerful creator. Know thy Self.”

Close Up Radio will feature Nancy Lynne Harris in an interview with Jim Masters on June 18th at 2pm EDT

