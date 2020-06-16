Weyland Tech’s CreateApp Deploys First Mobile Apps for Small Businesses in Italy as Country Reopens

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce and Fintech business enablement solutions, has officially launched its CreateApp mobile commerce platform-as-a-service in Italy as the country reopens following the COVID-19 lockdown.



As Italy works to revitalize its economy, CreateApp allows the more than 172,000 small businesses across the country to easily and affordably establish a new mobile presence. CreateApp was launched in Italy in partnership with Medias-Com’S SA , a Swiss company specializing in media and communications.

Medias-Com’S is joined by Infomaniak, one of Switzerland’s leading web solutions companies. Founded in 1994, Infomaniak has more than 130 employees and annual revenue of 25 million euros. Also partnered with Medias-Com’S is Proteus, a leading IT company that provides Internet access and eCommerce applications to businesses across Italy.

“The recent reopening of Italy’s large tourism industry and other sectors of the economy has helped drive our first SMB deployments of CreateApp in the country,” noted Pascal Jacot, managing director of Medias-Com’S SA. “With the support of our highly capable regional partners, we have attracted a number of new users, and expect nationwide adoption to steadily increase.”

Eddie Foong, chief product officer of Weyland, commented: “Now more than ever, small businesses in Italy and across the world need to leverage the power of mobile to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics and conduct financial transactions in a simple, affordable and highly efficient way. CreateApp does all this and more.”

CreateApp is an ideal solution for any business looking to create a mobile app to promote its product or services. It enables business managers to easily create and deploy native mobile applications without technical knowledge or background.



CreateApp is offered in Italy under the brand name, Medias-ComApps, with initial pricing set at 25-110 euros per month, depending on the modules used. It includes access to a unique business exchange platform for Asia-based companies to conduct cross-border business. The exchange features on-the-fly language translation to facilitate B2B and B2B2C interaction and e-Commerce transactions on the platform.

First launched in Southeast Asia, CreateApp has attracted a large following, growing 47 percent over the last year to more than 360,000 business users globally. The launch in Italy followed the company’s entry into Taiwan in association with Line Corp.

According to Statista , Italy has one of the largest e-Commerce markets in Europe, which is expected to grow from $16.7 billion in 2019 to $25.3 billion by 2024. Key factors driving this growth include greater Internet penetration and the increase in the number of mobile users . Mobile shopping has also gathered significant momentum in the country, with nearly 31% of all e-Commerce B2C sales now transacted via mobile.

About Medias-Com’S SA

Médias-Com'S is a Swiss company specializing in media and communication and all the branches that surround it. The company offers various online solutions that facilitate communication. This includes the new Medias-ComApps, an online platform for the creation of tailor-made mobile applications, and Medias-coms Signage, an online platform for the management of advertising screens. Medias-Com Shops is an online trading platform that facilitates the purchase of computer equipment. For more information, visit medias-coms.ch

About Proteus

Launched in 1994, Proteus is a leading regional IT provider with clients ranging from The Vatican, multiple Italian ministries, Leica Microsystems ($1bb Euro enterprise) to many large enterprise clients across Italy. For more information, visit the company’s website here.

About Infomaniak

Founded in 1994 and wholly owned by its founders and employees, Infomaniak is an independent company based exclusively in Switzerland. More than 70% of its employees are highly qualified engineers, and it focuses systematically on internal development and open source solutions to design its products. This allows it to keep evolving its services while ensuring optimum guarantees of security and confidentiality for its customers. The company has more than 130 employees with annual revenue of 25 million euros. For more information, visit www.infomaniak.com/en.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 10 integrated modules, CreateApp enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way.

Earlier this year, Weyland completed the acquisition of the Minneapolis-based eCommerce technology company, Logiq (formerly Push Interactive). Logiq provides an eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands. For more information, visit weyland-tech.com.

