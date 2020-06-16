MID ATLANTIC ACADEMIC HOSPITAL SIGNS NEW CONTRACT FOR STREAMLINE HEALTH® eVALUATOR™

/EIN News/ -- Automated Coding Analysis for Inpatient Billing



Atlanta, GA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program, announced it signed a contract last month for Streamline Health eValuator with an academic teaching hospital in the Mid Atlantic region. As part of a growing health system, the hospital will use eValuator’s cloud-based automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity for their inpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We are very pleased to have another academic hospital system select eValuator to help them improve financial performance,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Now more than ever, providers need to be confident that their coding accurately reflects the acuity of care they’re providing at invoice. Using eValuator will help ensure coding accuracy prior to billing, so our client can focus on delivering high quality care to its community during this crisis and beyond.”

About Streamline Health



Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Disclosure Regarding Client Relationships

This announcement may contain statements regarding the availability and sale of solution offerings from Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Readers should understand that inherent risks in contractual relationships, such as changes in duration, scope or volume and similar unanticipated events, may come into play, and readers are cautioned to consider such factors in any reliance on these statements.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(404) 229-4242

randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net