HFMA, HealthEco announce partnership to diversify healthcare revenue streams

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and HealthEco, LLC, announced today a strategic partnership to create new business opportunities that will help healthcare systems diversify revenue streams and improve margins.

“We are excited to be a part of HFMA’s forward-looking vision to create positive, relevant change in the healthcare industry,” said HealthEco Managing Partner Jami Youmans. “We recognize that health systems are often challenged to maintain margins while also preparing for the future. Our partnership will help from the inside-out by bringing expert resources and providing educational platforms, along with commercial and tactical strength, directly to leaders from across the healthcare landscape.”

Chicago-based HealthEco partners with health systems to deliver growth so they can better focus on improving healthcare outcomes. HFMA holds a minority stake in HealthEco and HFMA President & CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA, is a member of the board.

“HFMA has always been a provider of business solutions for its members,” Fifer said. “In the next five years it will be mission critical that providers diversify their revenue streams and identify opportunities to capture more margin, all while doing a better job of meeting today’s consumer expectations. This new relationship will accelerate our members’ progress on all three fronts.”

HealthEco, HFMA and a stable of other strategic partners, plan to launch and scale multiple healthcare ventures over the next three years, Youmans said.

Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about HealthEco’s platform should contact Kyle Hathaway, Managing Partner at kyle.hathaway@thehealtheco.com.

About HealthEco

HealthEco is a Chicago-based healthcare firm led by former hospital executives and venture capital partners. They combine their decades of experience along with unique skill sets to bring health systems and health providers together with profitable innovation that builds growth, improves margins, and creates sustainable financial health.

www.thehealtheco.com

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 56,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

www.hfma.org

Brad Dennison Healthcare Financial Management Association 630-386-2945 bdennison@hfma.org