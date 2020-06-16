Hector Sosa Flores Convene's with Axios Group and Millennium Metals Partners, Clients and Employees Impacted by COVID-19
In a recent address, Hector Sosa shared the response plan for Axios Group and Millennium Metals FundSAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hector Sosa Flores recently shared the Axios Group and Millennium Metals Partners response plan that was put in place due to COVID-19 with partners, clients, and employees.
Hector Flores is a serial entrepreneur from San Diego, California. He has experience across a variety of industries including law, commodities, finance, and software engineering. He is the CEO of Axios Group and Millennium Metals Partners.
In the address shared with his companies’ partners, clients, and employees, Hector Flores first expressed his support during these uncertain times, as virtually no one has been unaffected by this pandemic in some way.
“Our heart goes out to our families with children with our schools shut down, our seniors in assisted living, our neighbors at the hospitals, our local businesses who are struggling and anyone impacted by this pandemic,” wrote Hector Flores.
“We want to express admiration and gratitude to the medical professionals on the front line of treating those who are ill. Also, I want to share gratitude and love for our policemen and women, our elected officials working round the clock, our Amazon and InstaCart and UPS delivery folks, our grocery store workers, and so many other community members all helping to get us through this difficult time.”
He further shared actions the companies have taken and will be working on in regards to the coronavirus response and impact.
These actions include a distributed team model with multi-geographic redundancies, working to increase the ability to close the volatile price of gold and FX, moving the full staff to remote working, immediate office closures and remote work arrangements based on virus propagation, coordinating with key partners and clients, realistic assessments, and continuously monitoring the situation to implement any additional changes rapidly.
Hector Sosa concluded his address with some powerful reminders.
“Last, but not least, let’s not forget that our own loved ones are important and will seek our strength in the days ahead,” wrote Hector Sosa Flores.
“Stay safe, look after each other, and remember that none of us are in this alone.”
For more information, please visit https://www.hectorsosa.com/.
About Hector Sosa Flores
Hector Sosa is an entrepreneur from San Diego, California. He attended Boston University and graduated with a degree in Political Science and Finance. He also studied International Diplomacy in Madrid at Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Following in his father’s footsteps, he studied Law and attended the University of San Diego School of Law, with cooperation from Universidad Autonoma de Baja California (UABC), for their International Legal program to study comparative laws. For the next five years, he worked at his father’s law firm. Hector Sosa Flores chose to further his education to pursue his passion in commodities, attending the Harvard School of Business and receiving certifications in Entrepreneurial Essentials, Business Finance, and Negotiation. Hector managed a commodity and foreign exchange trading company from 2012 to 2015 before starting his own company, Axios Group, LLC. He also launched Code Loft LLC. In 2016 to create a software to help others design professional websites with ease. Hector is currently the CEO of Axios Group and Millennium Metals Partners.
Hector Sosa Flores
Axios Group, LLC
+1 619-326 -4422
email us here