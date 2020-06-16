Ocutrx Vision Technologies Appoints Three New Directors, Adds Colorado Testing Facility, Offices in Northern and Southern California

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to support its solid growth trajectory, Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC, the maker of breakthrough augmented-extended reality (AR/XR) glasses, Oculenz™, ORlenz™ and the new OR-Bot™ Surgery Visualization Theatre for operating rooms, today announced that it has added three high-level executives and three new locations.



John H. Bluher, J.D. has joined Ocutrx as its new director of finance. Bluher spent many years on Wall Street, including with Prudential Securities, Janus Capital, and Lehman Brothers. He has also served with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His expertise is in legal management, financial management and operating growing companies. He is also a specialist in capital management, capitalization structuring, merger and acquisition, private equity, and valuations of companies both public and private. His expertise also includes direct raising of capital and developing shareholder value. Bluher’s skill set will support Ocutrx’s growth within the expanding med-tech and telemedicine industries, as well as help the company develop strategic partnerships with Medical sales companies. He will also assist Ocutrx as it investigates an IPO for 2021. He will work out of the company’s headquarters in Irvine and sales office in Laguna Beach, California.

Simon G. Prosser has also joined the company in the role of global director of surgical applications. Prosser is an experienced business development executive in the medical device space with success driving research and development initiatives around the world for multinational companies. He possesses an impressive resume in the medical device space with multi-continent successes driving medical device sales initiatives in the U.S., Europe, and South America. A Manchester, England native, Prosser spent his early years in the ophthalmic surgical business mostly developing sales in Europe. He has previously been with some of the largest strategics in the ophthalmic sector, and for previous employers, has established multi-millions sales revenue from his hand-selected surgical marketing teams around the globe. His world-knowledge of the ophthalmic industry and leadership will be critical to Ocutrx as the company begins seeking hospital chains and large clinics who are ready to move to a fully digital operating room and embrace the applications of artificial intelligence for surgery applications.

Using Ocutrx technology and its advanced Augmented Reality and artificial intelligence software applications, Prosser will help hospitals and clinics integrate into this next digital quantum-shift with the OR-Bot Surgery Visualization Theatre, featuring the ORLenz, the 3D 8K autostereoscopic (no 3D glasses) monitor, and the microscope-type VR viewing and AI analysis. Prosser will be working with Ocutrx medical advisor Dr. Daniel Ting, M.D., Ph.D. a world leader in AI for Ophthalmic Surgeries, to bring a new level of robotics, visual arrays, and haptic sensors to the OR. He will work out of both the Ocutrx sales office in Orange County and the Ocutrx Technologies, Ltd. subsidiary’s Kensington High Street offices in London, England.

In addition to Bluher and Prosser, Marc Stenzel has taken the helm as the new director of patient sales and marketing for Ocutrx. With a deep background in low-vision aid sales and marketing, Stenzel has demonstrated a successful career building sales organizations and marketing teams, which has helped bring the ever-advancing technological innovations to people with impaired vision. He has previously worked with low vision companies such as Enhanced Vision, a hardware company, and Telesensory Corp. a leading low vision software products company for visually impaired and the blind. For these past employers he grew their sales into the high multi-millions. His new role will be to lead patient directed marketing efforts for Ocutrx’s Low-Vision Oculenz Division. He will kick off a pre-sales campaign in July of 2020 to respond to the myriad of macular degeneration and low vision patients who have already reached out to Ocutrx for how to buy their products. Stenzel will work from the Ocutrx’s Silicon Valley Palo Alto offices and the Orange County Sales office.

"We are pleased to welcome Simon, John, and Marc to Team Ocutrx. Each of these amazing individuals brings an extraordinary set of skills that will be valuable in our continuing growth strategy over the near- and longer-terms,” said Michael H. Freeman, CEO/CTO. "These executives have stood out in their careers and proven themselves in high-growth environments, particularly in the fields of healthcare-related technology and innovation.”

In addition to the new leadership, Ocutrx is expanding its physical footprint. The company opened new locations in Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, and Laguna Beach, Calif., which will house the company’s northern and southern California and western-states sales teams.

Further, as support for returning medical manufacturing from China to the United States, Ocutrx has secured a manufacturing and testing facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This high-tech electronic/mechanical design and manufacturing plant is where the circuit boards and electronics production, along with AR headsets and OR-Bot assembly will take place in the future.

“By bolstering our sales operation and increasing domestic production capacity across multiple lines, Ocutrx is poised for significant growth for years to come,” said Mitchael C. Freeman, Ocutrx COO, “We are confident that this enhanced leadership structure and expanded physical infrastructure will bring us to the next level as an innovator and growth augmented-extended reality mainstay."

To learn more about Ocutrx and the company’s groundbreaking technology, please visit http://www.oculenz.com/ .

About Ocutrx

With corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif., sales offices in northern and southern California; and two research, development and manufacturing labs in the U.S. Midwest, Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC is a new breed of Augmented-Extended Reality manufacturing company focusing on the best-connected, lightest-weight, highest-resolution AR headset, housing the largest field-of-vision in the market. The Ocutrx AR headsets boast 60 pixel-per-degree resolution, which is the highest resolution the human eye can see at 20/20. Ocutrx is focused on AR as a medical device for both surgeons and patients alike to deliver an extended reality experience to both. Ocutrx incorporates its AR/XR headsets with a new fully digital OR-Bot Surgery Visualization Theatre for operating rooms. At a time when worldwide applications for easy-to-wear and easy-to-use AR solutions are being touted as the “next big thing after smartphones,” Ocutrx is creating impactful, revolutionary ARWear for the medical sector. To learn more about Ocutrx, please visit the company website at http://www.oculenz.com/ .

