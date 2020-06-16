New Picture Book to Help Young Children through COVID-19 Mask Magic by Rachel Collins

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CDC is recommending children wear face masks at playgrounds. This book helps young children become more comfortable with wearing masks and seeing other people in masks during COVID-19. It encourages safe practices like hand washing.



“I was inspired by the colorful fun masks my mother sewed for family and friends during COVID-19. By reading this book with their children, parents can share ways we can keep each other healthy. It invites children to imagine the mask as part of a dress-up game,” says Rachel Collins, Artist and Writer.

This book is:

A whimsical approach to an important topic

Full of colorful pictures making to appealing to children

Ideal for ages 2 to 6 years old

Mask Magic is available via Amazon Kindle and the Amazon website. To celebrate the launch of this book, the artist is donating June royalties to UNICEF.

About The Writer: This is Rachel Collins’s first published book. Originally she wrote Mask Magic for her son, but friends and family encouraged her to make it available for other young children to enjoy.

Rachel Collins Independent Artist / Writer 403-618-5272 icanbestorytime@gmail.com icanbestorytime.com