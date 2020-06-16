Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Green Shield Canada and HBM+ announce positive results from clinical trial of pharmacogenomics-led treatment for patients with mental health conditions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of ongoing efforts to drive patient health outcomes and maximize the value of drug spend, Green Shield Canada (GSC) and HBM+ (its health benefit management solutions division) are pleased to announce the high-level results of a groundbreaking pharmacogenomics clinical trial study which has confirmed the value of tailoring drug treatment to a person’s genetic makeup.

This single-blinded randomized controlled study followed more than 200 outpatients who had been diagnosed with major mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety. Participants were randomly assigned to two groups – a control group, where drug optimization was based solely on a pharmacist’s clinical judgement, and an experimental group, where a pharmacist delivered pharmacogenomics-guided treatment.

Patient response was evaluated using a set of validated psychiatric instruments, including the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7) and Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS).  

The study revealed that those participants in the pharmacogenomics-guided group reported significantly greater improvements over a six-month period across a range of clinical outcome measures. Specifically, PHQ-9 scores showed improvements of 36% and 18% from baseline depression severity in the pharmacogenomics and control group, respectively. Similarly, the outcomes for anxiety and disability were around two times greater in the pharmacogenomics-related group compared with the control group: GAD-7 results improved by 41% (pharmacogenomics) versus 23% (control), and SDS scores jumped by 44% (pharmacogenomics) versus 18% (control).

“We undertook this study because there were substantial gaps in knowledge regarding the downstream impact of pharmacogenomic testing on patients, but the results confirm that it can be a difference-maker for those suffering with major mental health conditions,” explains David Willows, GSC’s EVP, Digital, Innovation and Brand Experience.

“Moving forward, the study data presents a compelling picture of the important role that pharmacogenomics can play in optimizing drug therapy and helping pharmacists and physicians to improve patient health.”

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)
GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca

About HBM+
HBM+ is more than a pharmacy benefits manager, it is a health benefits manager. With offices in Quebec and Ontario, HBM+ provides customized white-label solutions that support drug, dental and extended health benefits for group benefits carriers, third-party payors, and government organizations across Canada. HBM+ is built on a foundation of proven technology, seamless branding, innovative claim management and administration capabilities, collaborative provider management, and solid industry expertise. They recognize that each client is unique and requires a business solution tailored to their needs. hbmplus.ca

