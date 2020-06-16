PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference.



The fireside chat will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. PetIQ engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which are further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. PetIQ’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost-effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com