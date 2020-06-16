Nurix Therapeutics Announces Addition of Immuno-Oncology Clinical Experts to its Management Team

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael T. Lotze as chief cellular therapy officer (CCO) and Dr. Robert J. Brown as vice president of clinical development. In addition, Nurix announced the promotion of Dr. Gwenn Hansen, Ph.D. to chief scientific officer and Hans van Houte to chief financial officer.



“We are extremely pleased to welcome Drs. Lotze and Brown, who will be joining our team as we work to advance our protein-modulating drug candidates and cell therapy programs into the clinic,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Nurix. “With the advancements of Dr. Hansen as chief scientific officer and Hans van Houte as chief financial officer and addition of Drs. Lotze and Brown to our team, Nurix is well positioned with a powerful management team to translate our discoveries into therapies for patients in need.”

Dr. Lotze is a leading clinician scientist with more than 30 years of experience in immunology and clinical medicine, dedicating his efforts to the advancement of translational research, particularly in immunotherapy for cancer including dendritic cell, T cell and cytokine therapies. Dr. Lotze is the co-inventor of multiple patents in dendritic cell vaccines and antigen discovery, and tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy. He previously held leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry as the chief scientific officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics and vice president of research at GlaxoSmithKline. Prior to joining Nurix, Dr. Lotze served as professor of surgery, immunology and bioengineering, vice chair of research within the Department of Surgery and director for Damage Associated Molecular Pattern Molecule (DAMP) Laboratories at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center. He was also senior advisor for the Immune Transplant and Therapy Center within the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Enterprises and serves as associate editor of the Journal of Immunotherapy. Over the course of his career, he has authored more than 500 publications and several books. Dr. Lotze holds an M.D. from Northwestern University and completed his postdoctoral training as a scientist at the National Cancer Institute under Dr. Steven Rosenberg.



Dr. Brown is trained as a pediatric neuro-oncologist with a decade of immunotherapy drug development expertise. Prior to joining Nurix, Dr. Brown led cellular therapy development programs in both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, including allogeneic CAR-T cells at Allogene and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes at Iovance Biotherapeutics. Dr. Brown’s training includes pediatric oncology at the Yale School of Medicine and the treatment of pediatric brain and spinal cord tumors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and University of Southern California. He completed a postdoctoral fellowship in radiation-induced brain injury at UCLA, focusing on the role of long-term inflammation on brain development, repair and dementia. He holds an M.D. from the Weill Cornell Medical College in New York and a B.Sc. in chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com .

Contacts:

Investors:

Janhavi Mohite

Stern Investor Relations

janhavi.mohite@sternir.com

Media:

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Communications

Sara@lifescicomms.com



