Neos Therapeutics to Present at BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos’ website for 30 days.
About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. The Company markets Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD. The Company also has a development candidate, NT0502, for the treatment of sialorrhea in patients with neurological conditions. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.
CONTACTS:
Richard I. Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Neos Therapeutics
(972) 408-1389
reisenstadt@neostx.com
Sarah McCabe
Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
(212) 362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com