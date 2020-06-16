D.R. Horton Now Building New Homes in The Georgian, an Established Community in Villa Rica, GA

/EIN News/ -- VILLA RICA, Ga., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder by volume, has begun building new homes at The Georgian in Villa Rica, GA. The Georgian is an established community boasting a 13-acre amenity park and proximity to The Frog, a popular, highly rated golf course. D.R. Horton brings new ranch and two-story homes to the community.



Originally envisioned as a hotel golf resort, The Georgian has since been developed into a master-planned, single-family residential community. Amenities abound in this community, with a waterpark, zero-entry pool and Olympic-sized pool being the tip of the iceberg. Eight lighted tennis courts, a basketball court and a sand volleyball court will appeal to the sporty residents. An imagination station, sand boxes, jungle gyms and a pirate ship will please the kids. Paved biking and walking trails, park benches, garden area and amphitheater provide a respite from the day-to-day hustle and bustle for all ages and lifestyles. Famed public golf course, The Frog, designed by Tom Fazio sits nestled beside the community and has hosted large golf tournaments and events in the past. Villa Rica is a city west of Atlanta that benefits from I-20 running directly through it, allowing easy access to Atlanta, Alabama and beyond.

“The Georgian is a great spot, and we are excited to offer new D.R. Horton homes there,” said Tim Arnold, division president of D.R. Horton Atlanta West. “We love to build in communities where the on-site amenities and activities provide as much for our homeowners outside of the home as we plan to provide inside of the home. The Georgian in Villa Rica is absolutely one of those communities with a lot to offer.”

Homebuyers can choose between single-level or two-story homes, with floor plans offering two to four bedrooms and two to three baths ranging from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet. All homes will offer two-car garages and various options including front and back porches, brick and stone front or accent elevation, second story walk-ups and more. Select homesites offer basements for even more space. Home prices begin in the mid-$200s, a great entry price for an amenity-laden community.

The Georgian is selling from a sales center in the clubhouse, and a decorated model home is slated to open later this summer.

About D.R. Horton

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 89 markets in 29 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume since 2002. For over 40 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 40 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/Atlanta . Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

For more information, visit https://www.drhorton.com/georgia/atlanta/villa-rica/the-georgian, email ATLPromotions@drhorton.com or call (404) 276-4288.