Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,629 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (16 June 2020)

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms nineteen (19) new COVID-19 cases from 2,212 samples tested on 15th June, 2020. Six (6) new cases were among 1,451 samples tested from Points of Entry while thirteen (13) new cases were among 761 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 724.

Additionally, twenty-five (25) foreign truck drivers (13 Kenyans, 9 Tanzanians, 2 Burundians and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1. Six (06) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; Four (4) arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry while two (2) arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry.

2. Thirteen (13) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 6 contacts from Jinja, and 2 from Amuru, 2 from Kyotera, 1 from Tororo, 1 from Gulu, 1 from Wakiso Districts.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 351 COVID-19 recoveries. To-date Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (16 June 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.