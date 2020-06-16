Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,630 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties distributes face masks to communities in Kyotera District

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja distributes face masks to communities in Kyotera District as part of Government of Uganda's interventions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A total of 206,000 face masks will be distributed in Kyotera District.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties distributes face masks to communities in Kyotera District

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.