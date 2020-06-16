Occasional Furniture Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends,Opportunities,Growth Analysis Forecast 2026
Introduction
“Global Occasional Furniture Industry”
This “Occasional Furniture” market report is a result of an exhaustive analysis of the latest trends prevalent in the industry. Starting with a brief about the market definition, the report moves on to various dynamics of the market, articulating the details segment, region, and player-wise. It compiles every aspect of the market including fundamental applications and the manufacturing methods employed.
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ‘Occasional Furniture’ market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Occasional Furniture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Occasional Furniture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Occasional Furniture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020
Wooden Tables
Metal Tables
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020,
Residential
Hospitality
Office
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Key Players of Global Occasional Furniture Market =>
Herman Miller
Teknion
Knoll
Steelcase
ERG International
Okamura
SELLEX
Haworth
HON Office Furniture
KI
Soher
OC International
Sherrill Furniture Company
Andreu World
Magnussen Home Furnishings
Jofran Furniture
Hooker Furniture
Mobital
Arcadia
Oshi Furniture
Natuzzi
Shackletons
Oukaisen
Liberty Furniture
B.one Furniture Company
With context to key players, the report provides a stance on the market’s competitive landscape along with the new trends penetrating the manufacturing space. The report casts light on the several prominent vendors contributing to the market, which includes renowned as well as new players.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Occasional Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Occasional Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Occasional Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Occasional Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Occasional Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Occasional Furniture Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Occasional Furniture by Company
4 Occasional Furniture by Regions
5 Americas
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Herman Miller
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.1.3 Herman Miller Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Herman Miller Latest Developments
12.2 Teknion
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.2.3 Teknion Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Teknion Latest Developments
12.3 Knoll
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.3.3 Knoll Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Knoll Latest Developments
12.4 Steelcase
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.4.3 Steelcase Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Steelcase Latest Developments
12.5 ERG International
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.5.3 ERG International Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 ERG International Latest Developments
12.6 Okamura
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.6.3 Okamura Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Okamura Latest Developments
12.7 SELLEX
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.7.3 SELLEX Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 SELLEX Latest Developments
12.8 Haworth
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.8.3 Haworth Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Haworth Latest Developments
12.9 HON Office Furniture
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.9.3 HON Office Furniture Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 HON Office Furniture Latest Developments
12.10 KI
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Occasional Furniture Product Offered
12.10.3 KI Occasional Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 KI Latest Developments
12.11 Soher
