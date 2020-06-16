Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
9F Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on June 17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU), a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

About 9F Inc.

9F Inc. is a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China with the footprint expanding overseas. The Company provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services across loan products, online wealth management products, and payment facilitation, all integrated under a single digital financial account.

For more information, please visit http://ir.9fgroup.com/

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
In China:
9F Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Cecilia Ma
E-mail: ir@9fbank.com.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

