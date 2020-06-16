Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (Previously Appiphany Technologies Holdings) Announces Change of Corporate Name and Trading Symbol and Pivots Into Energy Industry

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, Texas, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: APHDD), is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved a name change and new trading symbol for the Company. Verde’s common stock will continue trading under the symbol “APHDD” for 20 days, until approximately June 22, after which the stock will trade under its new symbol, “VBHI.”



The change of name and symbol coincide with the Company’s pivot into the energy industry. The Company will have a specific focus on acquiring top-tier minerals, royalties and non-operating working interests.

These changes represent the final step in a rebranding effort to reflect the Company’s strategic move into the energy industry. The name change better reflects the Company’s plans to take advantage of historic buy low and sell high opportunities.

Scott Cox, CEO of Verde, commented: “These are very exciting times for our Company. Verde will allow shareholders to participate in the sometimes risky but potentially lucrative markets in a safe, meaningful, and judicious way. We believe that Verde has a large market opportunity and we look forward to growing the Company and creating shareholder value.”

The Company recently announced an Equity Purchase Agreement for $5 million. The proceeds will be provided in tranches and the Company anticipates that the proceeds from the financing will be used for growth capital and to fund the Company’s focused strategy to acquire industry qualified revenue producing assets.

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. is a growing US public company (OTCQB: APHDD/VBHI) focused on the identification, acquisition and active management of revenue producing assets in the energy sector. For more information, visit www.verdebh.com

