Sharonview Federal Credit Union Welcomes Financial Services Financial Advisor

/EIN News/ -- Indian Land, S.C., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, has hired Mike Skibbe as a Sharonview Financial Services Financial Advisor, based in Wilmington, North Carolina.

He will also support members at branches in Bladen County and Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Florence, South Carolina.

Skibbe has more than 20 years of experience in the financial advising industry and has worked as a Financial Advisor at Capital Securities of America and as a Senior Financial Advisor at PNC Investments. Most recently, he spent three years working as a Financial Advisor at LPL in Wilmington. His extensive knowledge of the financial services industry and expertise in building and maintaining client relationships make him well-suited for this position.

Skibbe has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Finance from Youngstown State University in Ohio and has been a fully licensed advisor since 1999. He lives in Hampstead, North Carolina, with his wife, Theresa, and their two dogs, Fred and Molly. He is a veteran of the U.S. navy who enjoys travel and working on his classic hot rod.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates. Sharonview Federal Credit Union and Sharonview Financial Services are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisory. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Sharonview Financial Services, and may also be employees of Sharonview Federal Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from and are not affiliates of Sharonview Financial Services. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:





Not Insured by NCUA or any Other Government Agency | Not Sharonview Federal Credit Union Guaranteed |



Not Sharonview Federal Credit Union Deposits or Obligations | May Lose Value

###

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 90,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

Amy George Sharonview Federal Credit Union 980-395-9328 amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com