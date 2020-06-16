Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,635 in the last 365 days.

Vera Brinks from ProQR Therapeutics presenting keynote at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

SMi reports: SMi are pleased to inform you that Vera Brinks, Director Pharmaceutics from ProQR Therapeutics has confirmed her position as speaker

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi are pleased to inform you that Vera Brinks, Director Pharmaceutics from ProQR Therapeutics has confirmed her position as speaker at the upcoming Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference in September.

Vera will be presenting:

Oligonucleotide DP development and manufacturing for orphan ophthalmic diseases

• An overview of oligonucleotide products in development at ProQR Therapeutics for (ultra) orphan ophthalmic diseases
• Outlining the DP development challenges related to intravitreal (IVT) administered products
• Assessment and implementation of terminal sterilization of oligonucleotide products in development at ProQR Therapeutics

Vera Brinks is director pharmaceutics at ProQR Therapeutics, Leiden, the Netherlands. With her team she is responsible for early and late phase oligonucleotide DP development. Vera received her PhD in 2009 in the field of biopharmaceutics at the Leiden University (The Netherlands). Before joining ProQR 6 years ago, Vera has worked as postdoctoral fellow at the FDA (CDER, DTP), and as postdoctoral researcher at the Utrecht University (the Netherlands) for 6 years. She has over 25 publications in the field of therapeutic proteins, biosimilars and formulation-related quality attributes.

The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/einpr5

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery
Main conference: 16th – 17th September 2020
London, UK

Proudly sponsored by: ChemGenes & Tosho Bioscience

For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here

You just read:

Vera Brinks from ProQR Therapeutics presenting keynote at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.