Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as 16 June 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (251,866) deaths (6,769), and recoveries (114,308) by region:
Central (25,103 cases; 551 deaths; 9,493 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,289; 10; 382), Chad (850; 73**; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (4,837; 112; 613), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,033; 27; 1,334), Sao Tome & Principe (661; 12; 177)
Eastern (27,353; 838; 10,177): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Djibouti (4,503; 43; 3,183), Eritrea (109; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,521; 60; 620), Kenya (3,727; 104; 1,286), Madagascar (1,290; 10; 384), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (612; 2; 338), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,642; 88; 622), South Sudan (1,776; 30; 58), Sudan (7,435; 468; 2,720), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (705; 0; 299)
Northern (69,669; 2,811; 29,321): Algeria (11,031; 777; 7,735), Egypt (46,289; 1,672; 12,329), Libya (467; 10; 70), Mauritania (1,887; 91; 360), Morocco (8,885; 212; 7,828), Tunisia (1,110; 49; 999)
Southern (77,230; 1,603; 41,645): Angola (142; 6; 64), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (506; 4; 249), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (555; 6; 69), Mozambique (609; 3; 157), Namibia (32; 0; 17), South Africa (73,553; 1,568; 39,867), Zambia (1,382; 11; 1,142), Zimbabwe (387; 4; 54)
Western (52,511; 966; 23,672): Benin (483; 9; 232), Burkina Faso (894; 53; 807), Cape Verde (760; 7; 354), Côte d'Ivoire (5,439; 46; 2,590), Gambia (30; 1; 24), Ghana (11,964; 54; 4,258), Guinea (4,572; 26; 3,259), Guinea-Bissau (1,492; 15; 153), Liberia (498; 33; 221), Mali (1,860; 104; 1,125), Niger (980; 66; 885), Nigeria (16,658; 424; 5,349), Senegal (5,173; 64; 3,424), Sierra Leone (1,176; 51; 683), Togo (532; 13; 308
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 74 deaths for Chad. Correct value now listed.