Ricky Cucalon's ATM Movement Provides An Economic Solution In Tough Times

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the coronavirus pandemic having shut down businesses all over the world and US unemployment reaching a height of 13.3%, it’s clear that we’re in for a rough couple of years. While the economy was booming only a few short months ago, many people are not finding themselves without jobs and looking for ways to get by since the stimulus check came and went. If there was ever a time to be active and hustle for new ways to earn a living, it’s now.



About The ATM Movement

The ATM Movement is a game-changing new organization led by founder and CEO Ricky Cucalon that seeks to help people make money using their smartphones. ATM stands for About The Millions, which is fitting considering its founder is a self-made millionaire thanks to his impressive leveraging of the Bitcoin market.

“I came to the realization that everyone has a smartphone, so if I gave people the right information I could change their financial situation,” says Ricky. Instead of putting themselves on the front lines and risking their health by working service jobs, the ATM Movement offers an alternative for people to put their smartphones to work generating income.

Earning money online can be tricky, especially when it comes to avoiding scams. But Ricky’s company provides people with the knowledge they need to navigate the cryptocurrency market and start making money without even leaving the house. And considering Ricky’s history earning over $500k through Bitcoin, it’s evident that he has the ability to help people make it happen.

From Struggling To Thriving: Ricky himself is an inspiration to the men and women looking to escape from the bonds of living paycheck to paycheck and start thriving. After all, he’s had his fair share of economic hardship as well. Growing up as a child in Peru, Ricky started earning money at age 11 to provide for his family. By starting out washing cars, Ricky developed the kind of work ethic that would prove the key to his later success.

“I still remember the days when I had to count the coins to buy myself a coffee,” says Ricky. “Despite all the difficulties I always stayed positive. I knew that crying & bleeding were allowed, but that I could not let myself be overcome by the difficulties. Life will never stop testing us, but never forget that you have the power to get up, shake yourself, and improve your situation.”

It can be easy to get overwhelmed by the current state of the economy. The times we’re living in may not be the most hopeful, but the ATM Movement serves as a beacon of light out there for anyone struggling. The American Dream is all about working hard and building whatever kind of life you want for yourself. Thanks to initiatives like Ricky’s, it’s still possible for anyone to overcome financial difficulty and start thriving.

