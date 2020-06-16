Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market To Recover With A Substantial Growth Rate Of 70%!

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G infrastructure equipment market is expected to decline from $2.03 billion in 2019 and to $1.90 billion in 2020 at a rate of -6.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $9.37 billion in 2023 at a substantial rate of 70.16%. The adoption of 5G for smart city networks is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. However, delay in standardization of spectrum allocation is challenging the growth of the market.

The 5G infrastructure equipment market comprises of revenue generated by the sales of 5G network hardware or network communication devices supporting 5G technology by establishments that design, build or develop this network infrastructure. 5G infrastructures include spectrum, Macro-network, small cell, and other network domains.

The global 5G infrastructure equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell; Macro Cell; Radio Access Network (RAN); Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

By Network Technology: Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV); Mobile Edge Computing (MEC); Fog Computing (FC)

By Geography: The global 5G infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American 5G infrastructure equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global 5G infrastructure equipment market.

Trends In The 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) that has been transforming businesses and peoples’ lives is continuing to ignite new innovations. IoT represents one of the key growth opportunities for 5G telecommunication service providers. A number of factors, including increased demand from consumers and enterprises and the availability of more affordable devices, are driving the adoption the Internet of Things (IoT) which in turn is expected to drive 5G infrastructure.

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G infrastructure equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts 5G infrastructure equipment market size and growth for the global 5G infrastructure equipment market, 5G infrastructure equipment market share, 5G infrastructure equipment market players, 5G infrastructure equipment market size, 5G infrastructure equipment market segments and geographies, 5G infrastructure equipment market trends, 5G infrastructure equipment market drivers and 5G infrastructure equipment market restraints, 5G infrastructure equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

