Fireart Studio Leads Among The Top Web Design Companies and Trends in 2020

In May 2020, The Manifest recognized Fireart Studio as the number one web design company in the list of industry leaders.WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catching the wave of digital transformation, Fireart Studio, a Poland-based boutique design and software development company helps small businesses and enterprise clients overcome the Coronavirus recession by reinforcing their online presence with award-winning website design and development.
During the last few months, the studio has gained multiple prestigious awards in mobile app development, web development, and graphic design. It still is receiving global recognition. By ranking as the number one studio in the list of the top web design companies in 2020, the team has proved its competence once again. In May 2020, Fireart's creativity, expertise, and high-personalized approach have been featured by The Manifest, the world's known research and analytics team dedicated to the mission of verifying the hard data and expert insights that entrepreneurs need to choose the best service provider.
FIRART SHARES WEB DESIGN APPROACHES BRINGING BUSINESS SUCCESS TO ITS CLIENTS
While the website design and development landscape seem to be crowded with a variety of options, it still is challenging to find website designers that can understand your vision, research business needs, and offer a comprehensive suite of digital product design and development services. Only an in-depth understanding of an audience and a company itself allows creating a site that reflects the brand's essence, satisfies business goals, and provides an enjoyable experience to potential customers.
There are a few more approaches to creating an appealing web presence, which Fireart Studio has kindly shared with us. The team believes that these principles are key to designing a website that conquers the customer's heart with its exceptional beauty and works as a professional revenue-generating machine.
USER-CENTRIC APPROACH
The team says that a user-centric approach is fundamental to creating a successful digital product. It implies detailed target audience research, the creation of a customer persona, and the problem mapping. With these insights, designers and developers can create a site concept that will resonate with the end-users, as well as craft user experience design that helps people reach their goals on your site.
HYPER-INTUITIVE SITE STRUCTURE AND NAVIGATION
The genuinely intuitive UX design is almost invisible to the end-users. It means that a website that functions well, doesn't distract from the user from their goals, and provides a smooth flow of user interactions that lead to conversions. The consistent site structure and logic are crucial to website success. The site must correspond to specific standards and patterns that your web visitors are already familiar with. So that you can be sure they will not get confused on your website and enjoy interacting with your brand online.
RESPONSIVE DESIGN
Responsive design means that a website is well-adjustable to different types of devices and looks top-notch everywhere in the online world. It's particularly important today since mobile devices have become part of our lives, and most of our online experiences run on them. A mobile-friendly website with a responsive design is what actually can improve your conversion rate and increase customer satisfaction.
THE EMPHASIS ON YOUR BRAND'S UNIQUENESS
The beauty of each brand lies in its uniqueness. The website is a perfect place to reveal your company's unique style, powerful voice, and a robust personality. Incorporating graphic design elements, branded videos, typography, and a beautifully designed layout, you can express your brand's essence visually directly on your site. All these elements help emphasize your brand identity.
KEY CLIENTS
With 60+ senior professionals on board and over 7-year-experience in business, Fireart Studio has proudly served ambitious startups and global-scale companies, such as Google, Atlassian, Bolt, Rolls Royce, MyTaxi, Huawei, Pipedrive, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, and others.
If you'd like to learn more about how you can boost your business by creating an appealing website or mobile application, don't hesitate to contact the team for a free consultation here. Fireart is open to new exciting collaboration and projects that can help other brands blossom in the digital era.
