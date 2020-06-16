Global Air freshener Market to Reach $13.27Billion by 2025: AMR

Growing concerns associated with declining indoor air quality drives the growth of the global air freshener market. Europe contributed the highest share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for air freshener from healthcare industry is likely to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce the bad odor of chemicals used during the treatment of patients and improve the indoor air quality.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global air freshener market was valued at $10.12billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $13.27billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing concerns associated with declining indoor air qualitydrivesthe growth of the global air freshener market.However,high cost associated with the production of air freashnerhinder the market growth. On the other hand,bad odor in healthcare centers due to bacterial infections and chemicals used during the treatment of patients has increased the demand for air fresheners. This factor is expected to create new opportunities for market playersin coming years.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/815



Covid-19 scenario:

Several major market players have halted the production of air freshener due to supply shortage of raw material amidst the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The demand for air freshener from the healthcare industry is likely to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce the bad odor of chemicals used during the treatment of patients and improve the indoor air quality.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global air freshener market based onproduct type,application,typ of customersand region.

Based on product type, the sprays/aerosols segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly halfof the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is alsoestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Send me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/815

Based on type of customer, the individual customer segmentaccounted for the largest share in 2017, holding more than two-thirdsof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the enterprise customer segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/