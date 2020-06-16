Enveil Awarded as a Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Pioneering data security company recognized for its contributions in the field of data privacy and security

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of 100 of the most promising Technology Pioneers of 2020, who are shaping industries from agriculture to healthcare while also working on sustainability issues and much more.

Enveil, which protects Data in Use to enable secure search, sharing, analytics, and collaboration, was recognized for its contributions in the field of data privacy and security.

Enveil, the pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use, was selected from among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. The company’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities for secure data search, sharing, and collaboration protect data while it's being used or processed – the 'holy grail' of data encryption. Powered by homomorphic encryption, Enveil is a leader in the category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies, delivering the first and only NIAP Common Criteria-certified Data in Use security capabilities.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Founder and CEO Ellison Anne Williams will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Enveil will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Enveil to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Enveil and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world.”

“We are honored to be acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues focused on broader privacy and security challenges – issues that are paramount in our increasingly interconnected world,” said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. “Our ZeroReveal® technology can significantly contribute to addressing these issues on a global scale by delivering privacy-preserving capabilities to enable critical business functions. Enveil protects Data in Use where it is and as it is today, allowing organizations to securely search and derive insights from third-party data sources without ever revealing the contents of the interaction or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data.”

This year’s cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use. Enveil’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities for secure data search, sharing, and collaboration protect data while it's being used or processed – the 'holy grail' of data encryption. Powered by homomorphic encryption, Enveil’s ZeroReveal® solutions provide Trusted Compute in Untrusted Locations™, allowing organizations to securely derive insights, cross-match, and search third-party data assets without ever revealing the contents of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil is NIAP/CSfC-certified to deliver nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. Founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni with backgrounds in mathematics, algorithmics, and machine learning, Enveil is revolutionizing data security by addressing a Data in Use vulnerability that people have been chasing for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Global Innovators

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

