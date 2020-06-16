Precision Investment Castings Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Precision Investment Castings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Precision Investment Castings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Precision Investment Castings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Precision Investment Castings market. This report focused on Precision Investment Castings market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Precision Investment Castings Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Precision Investment Castings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Precision Investment Castings development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
CIREX Foundry
Alcoa
Barron Industries
Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery
Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry
Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry
Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting
Yanzi Precise Founding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sodium Silicate Process
Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceuticals and Food
Automotive
Aerospace &Military
Industrial Gas Turbines
General Industrial
Petrochemical
Process Technology
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Precision Investment Castings Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Precision Investment Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Sodium Silicate Process
1.4.3 Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Precision Investment Castings Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals and Food
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Aerospace &Military
1.5.5 Industrial Gas Turbines
1.5.6 General Industrial
1.5.7 Petrochemical
1.5.8 Process Technology
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Precision Investment Castings Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Precision Investment Castings Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Precision Investment Castings Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Precision Investment Castings Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Precision Investment Castings Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Precision Investment Castings Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Precision Investment Castings Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 CIREX Foundry
13.1.1 CIREX Foundry Company Details
13.1.2 CIREX Foundry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 CIREX Foundry Precision Investment Castings Introduction
13.1.4 CIREX Foundry Revenue in Precision Investment Castings Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 CIREX Foundry Recent Development
13.2 Alcoa
13.2.1 Alcoa Company Details
13.2.2 Alcoa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Alcoa Precision Investment Castings Introduction
13.2.4 Alcoa Revenue in Precision Investment Castings Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Alcoa Recent Development
13.3 Barron Industries
13.3.1 Barron Industries Company Details
13.3.2 Barron Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Barron Industries Precision Investment Castings Introduction
13.3.4 Barron Industries Revenue in Precision Investment Castings Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Barron Industries Recent Development
13.4 Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery
13.4.1 Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery Company Details
13.4.2 Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery Precision Investment Castings Introduction
13.4.4 Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery Revenue in Precision Investment Castings Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery Recent Development
13.5 Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry
13.5.1 Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry Company Details
13.5.2 Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry Precision Investment Castings Introduction
13.5.4 Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry Revenue in Precision Investment Castings Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry Recent Development
13.6 Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry
13.6.1 Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry Company Details
13.6.2 Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry Precision Investment Castings Introduction
13.6.4 Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry Revenue in Precision Investment Castings Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry Recent Development
13.7 Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting
13.7.1 Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting Company Details
13.7.2 Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting Precision Investment Castings Introduction
13.7.4 Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting Revenue in Precision Investment Castings Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting Recent Development
13.8 Yanzi Precise Founding
13.8.1 Yanzi Precise Founding Company Details
13.8.2 Yanzi Precise Founding Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Yanzi Precise Founding Precision Investment Castings Introduction
13.8.4 Yanzi Precise Founding Revenue in Precision Investment Castings Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Yanzi Precise Founding Recent Development
Continued….
