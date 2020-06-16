Japan Airlines and Bridgestone Collaborate to Improve Aircraft Maintenance Utilizing Tire Wear Prediction Technologies

Tokyo (Jun. 16, 2020) - Japan Airlines (JAL) and Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced today they are utilizing tire wear prediction technologies to help realize greater accuracy in aircraft tire management and maintenance plans. This collaboration involves J-AIR, which operates regional routes for the JAL Group out of Osaka International Airport in Japan.

Aircraft tires are used under harsh operating conditions, supporting the speed and weight of aircraft while being exposed to repeated takeoffs and landings. Typically, aircraft tires need to be replaced after several hundred takeoffs and landings. However, the rate of tire wear varies based on a variety of conditions, such as temperature, runway surface, weight of the aircraft and more. As part of the collaboration, the aircraft insights and flight data of JAL and J-AIR will be combined with tire insights and digital tire wear prediction technologies from Bridgestone to determine the optimal time to replace tires.

This increased accuracy will reduce wheel and tire inventories and improve the efficiency of aircraft maintenance programs. It will also contribute to reduction of the environmental impact by reducing CO 2 emissions from manufacturing and in-use stages.

Looking ahead, JAL and Bridgestone will continue this collaboration in order to create valuable contributions to the industry and society.