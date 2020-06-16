Japan Airlines and Bridgestone Collaborate to Improve Aircraft Maintenance Utilizing Tire Wear Prediction Technologies
Tokyo (Jun. 16, 2020) - Japan Airlines (JAL) and Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced today they are utilizing tire wear prediction technologies to help realize greater accuracy in aircraft tire management and maintenance plans. This collaboration involves J-AIR, which operates regional routes for the JAL Group out of Osaka International Airport in Japan.
Aircraft tires are used under harsh operating conditions, supporting the speed and weight of aircraft while being exposed to repeated takeoffs and landings. Typically, aircraft tires need to be replaced after several hundred takeoffs and landings. However, the rate of tire wear varies based on a variety of conditions, such as temperature, runway surface, weight of the aircraft and more. As part of the collaboration, the aircraft insights and flight data of JAL and J-AIR will be combined with tire insights and digital tire wear prediction technologies from Bridgestone to determine the optimal time to replace tires.
This increased accuracy will reduce wheel and tire inventories and improve the efficiency of aircraft maintenance programs. It will also contribute to reduction of the environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions from manufacturing and in-use stages.
Looking ahead, JAL and Bridgestone will continue this collaboration in order to create valuable contributions to the industry and society.
About Japan Airlines: Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 412 cities in more than 60 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of safety and quality in every aspect of its service and aims to become one of the most preferred and valued airlines in the world.
About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.