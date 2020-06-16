Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach $732.05Million by 2026: AMR

Surge in number of patients suffering from different types of cancer drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. Australia contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a reduction in testing rates and decrease in number of patients diagnosed with cancer.There is a realignment of lab resources toward providing Covid-19 testing.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market generated $381.84 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $732.05 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in awareness of personalized medicinesand risein number of patients suffering from different types of cancerdrive the growth of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. However,unavailability of skilled professionals and stringent government regulations for product approvalshinder the market growth. On the other hand,increasing technological advancements in proteomics and genomics create new opportunities for the market playersin the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6652

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic,thereisa reduction in testing rates and decrease innumber of patients diagnosed with cancer.

The realignment of lab resources toward providing Covid-19 testing has impacted the ability of labs involved in oncology testing. Due to this, the testing rate has been declined.

According to Diacuetics, newly diagnosed breast cancer patientshavebeen dropped 8.4% during COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, new patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer patients have been dropped by 14%. The number of patients diagnosed with lung cancer has been dropped by 31% since the outbreak.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market based on application,provider, and countries.

Based on application, the lungcancer segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than one-fifth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition,this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, hematological cancer, and others.

Based on provider, the hospitals segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting fornearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.However, the reference laboratories segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Based on countries, Australia contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report also discusses segments including Australia, Vietnam, The Philippines, and Thailand.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6652

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Qiagen N.V., Danaher (Cepheid), Siemens Healthineers, Illumina Inc.,Diasorin SPA,Sysmex Corporation, and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

China Oncology Drugs Market -Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Oncology Nutrition Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Molecular Diagnostics Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Malaria Diagnostics Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research