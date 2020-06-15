Frequently Asked Questions | Nebraska Department of Education

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nebraska Reading Improvement Act Requirements During COVID-19

The Nebraska Reading Improvement Act requires Nebraska schools to administer three universal screening assessments to all K-3 students throughout the academic year. Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and in response to statewide school closures, on April 20th, 2020 Governor Pete Ricketts signed Executive Order 20.20, waiving the spring administration of the K-3 assessment required by the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act.

As districts make decisions for the 2020-21 school year, additional guidance may be necessary in order to address the extraordinary circumstances brought about by COVID-19. The NDE will be closely monitoring the needs of our schools, students, and communities and will provide timely and appropriate communications regarding assessments. Please note that while the third assessment has been waived, other requirements for schools outlined in the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act are still in place.. If you need further assistance, please contact Dr. Abby Burke, Reading Specialist.

