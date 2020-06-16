Dr. Blake Shusterman and American Kidney Fund Formalize Partnership to Amplify Awareness of Kidney-Healthy Nutrition
South Carolina nephrologist Dr. Blake Shusterman and American Kidney Fund formalize an exclusive partnership to amplify awareness of kidney-healthy food.
It's an honor to be working with AKF. By collaborating to expand their Kidney Kitchen, we can bring clarity and excitement to the world of healthy and delicious eating for people with kidney disease.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Blake Shusterman, a South Carolina based nephrologist, known for his cooking and educational platform The Cooking Doc, has partnered with the American Kidney Fund (AKF) to bring awareness to the optimal nutrition and lifestyle that supports kidney health.
“Dr. Blake,” as his patients fondly know him, created The Cooking Doc to debunk a common myth: healthy food can’t taste good. The Cooking Doc videos not only include healthier alternatives to processed high sodium foods but also informative nutrition videos.
“Can you imagine having your doctor right next to you in the kitchen, telling you what delicious foods you need to try? Well, that’s me.”
Since the inception of The Cooking Doc, Dr. Blake’s fan base has grown to over 35,000 across social media platforms. Dr. Blake’s passion for making a difference for his patients, the world, and his #changeyourbuds movement is part of what piqued the interest of AKF.
The nation’s leading kidney nonprofit, AKF provides education, financial resources, and innovative solutions to the 37 million-plus Americans suffering with kidney disease. One of their newest initiatives is their “Kidney Kitchen,” an award-winning comprehensive nutrition education resource and one of the leading nutrition sources for people at all stages of chronic kidney disease.
“Dr. Blake’s contagious enthusiasm for healthy eating and his deep knowledge of treating obesity, diabetes, and all stages of kidney disease are a powerful combination that complements our goal with Kidney Kitchen of putting the joy back into food for kidney patients,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president, and CEO. “We look forward to the positive impact of our collaboration with The Cooking Doc on kidney patients across the country.”
For Dr. Blake, the partnership is meaningful as AKF has provided tremendous support to his patients throughout the years.
“It's an honor to be working directly with AKF. By collaborating to expand their sensational Kidney Kitchen, I think we can bring clarity and excitement to the world of healthy and delicious eating for people with kidney disease.”
AKF and The Cooking Doc will collaborate to produce new content for Kidney Kitchen and partner for virtual events including Facebook Live cooking demonstrations and nutrition webinars. As an “AKF Nutrition Ambassador,” Dr. Blake will join the organization’s team of subject matter experts who contribute and review Kidney Kitchen content to ensure it is accurate and appropriate to meet patient dietary and educational needs.
“I am excited to work with people who share the same passion I have for supporting the kidney disease community. Together we can impact a large number of people looking for practical ways to manage their health and create tasty food.”
The partnership will kick off with a Facebook Live event on June 19 at 1:30 p.m. EST on AKF’s Facebook page for a Q&A discussion about the challenges of kidney healthy nutrition.
About The Cooking Doc:
Dr. Blake Shusterman, more commonly known by his patients as Dr. Blake and his cooking show fans as “The Cooking Doc,” is a passionate nephrologist working at Carolina Nephrology in Greenville, South Carolina. His passion for healthy, delicious food, and desire to change people’s perceptions around health were the impetus for his wellness platform The Cooking Doc. Dr. Blake is on a mission to #changeyourbuds through inspiring educational content.
