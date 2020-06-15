United States Senate Youth Program (Hearst Foundations) Scholarship | Nebraska Department of Education

The United States Senate Youth Program enters its 56th year of providing high school juniors and seniors with an extensive orientation of all branches of the Federal government and the opportunity to receive a $10,000.00 scholarship.

I encourage you to support this outstanding program. Delegates receive an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. The delegates will meet United States Senators during the Senate reception and tour the Capitol, U.S. Supreme Court Building, and the Pentagon. They also tour historic landmarks and various Smithsonian museums. Each delegate receives a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by the William Randolph Hearst Foundations. The foundation underwrites all Senate Youth Program expenses.

Due to the many uncertainties posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Hearst Foundations’ planning for Washington Week 2021 is currently on hold and applications nationwide are NOT being accepted at this time. Please check this webpage for updates from the USSYP with additional information.

Code of Conduct Delegates will be the guest of the United States Senate and The Hearst Foundations throughout the program and are required to conduct themselves with civility, dignity and professionalism. Debate and discussion are actively encouraged in an environment of tolerance, respect and inclusion. Students selected to the program are serving as at-large public representatives of their states, communities and schools, and attend the program to learn from the speakers and from one another. Students are prohibited from engaging in lobbying, petitioning, protest or overt political activism in the presence of speakers, at any venues visited, or on social media during Washington Week.