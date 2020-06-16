I-76 Lane Closures This Week, I-76 East Full Closure This Weekend for Viaduct Repairs, Repaving in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Afternoon and evening lane closures will be in place this Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18, on eastbound and westbound Interstate 76, and eastbound I-76 will be closed this weekend for repairs and repaving of the viaduct between 30th Street and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The schedule and locations are:

Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, eastbound and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane each way between University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges for repairs to the I-76 viaduct; and

From 12:00 Noon Friday, June 19, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 22, eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for milling and paving.

During Wednesday and Thursday’s single lane closure on eastbound I-76, the South Street eastbound on- and off-ramps will be closed. Traffic normally using this off-ramp will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to South Street. Traffic normally using this on-ramp will follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

During this weekend’s closure of eastbound I-76, through-traffic be directed to follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 back to I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

In addition, the ramp to eastbound I-76 from Walnut Street will close rom 12:00 Noon Friday, June 19, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 22, during milling and paving on I-76. Traffic will be detoured west on Walnut Street to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $39.8 million contract that also includes repairs to several I-76 bridges in Montgomery County. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

