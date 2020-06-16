The Maritime & Port Security ISAO (MPS-ISAO) Announces NetFoundry Strategic Partnership, Zero Trust Webinar June 24 2020
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, US, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maritime & Port Security ISAO (MPS-ISAO), the Information Sharing & Analysis Center (ISAC) for the global Maritime Critical Infrastructure since 2016 announced today a strategic partnership with NetFoundry™, the leader in providing networking solutions purposely-built to meet requirements for agility, cost effectiveness, performance and security. This partnership helps support Maritime and Port owners and operators to operationalize a Zero Trust model for improving network security and access by the growing number of connected devices.
Cyber and physical systems and technologies are essential to the operation and efficient functioning of Maritime and Port operations. Cyberattacks and vulnerable exploits can have catastrophic cascading impacts to operations from IIOT, ICS, GPS-based and e-navigation systems, monitoring and control of safety and environment systems, security cameras, gates, tracking and controlling container cargo movements, vessel operations, and business administration.
Global security and prosperity depend upon a safe, secure and resilient Maritime transportation critical infrastructure supported by threat and defensive measures intelligence analysis, information sharing and coordinated response operationalized by the MPS-ISAO and the adoption of best practices and technologies, such as NetFoundry™, to secure access to Maritime and Port physical and cyber assets.
To enable protection of the global Maritime & Port security resilience ecosystem, the MPS-ISAO and NetFoundry™ are committed to providing owners and operators with access to proven, agile and secure technology protecting connections to enterprise networks and applications – ZERO TRUST.
The MPS-ISAO and NetFoundry™ are hosting a Webinar, June 24, 2:00pm to 3:00pm EST ……Registration: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17611/418682?utm_campaign=user_webcast_register&utm_medium=email&utm_source=brighttalk-transact&utm_content=title
Galeal Zino, Founder & CEO of NetFoundry stated, "Organizations such as The Maritime & Port Security ISAO insist on the strongest security so are requiring Zero Trust networking. We are proud that an innovator like the MPS-ISAO chose NetFoundry™ to secure their Maritime & Port applications, in a similar manner as we served the Zero Trust networking needs of the OSM Maritime Group."
“All Maritime and Port owners and operators have a common critical function, providing the right individuals in organizations secure access to physical infrastructure and cyber networks and applications, no matter where in the world they are and from different devices”, said Deborah Kobza, Executive Director/CEO of the MPS-ISAO. “The level of protection and efficiency Maritime and Port organizations gain from working with NetFoundry™ to apply Zero Trust innovative technology enables security protection resilience.”
About NetFoundry™
NetFoundry™ is the leader in Cloud Native Networking, enabling businesses to simply, securely and cost-effectively connect distributed applications across edges, clouds and service meshes. The NetFoundry platform, delivered as SaaS, enables businesses to connect applications without the costs and complexity of VPNs, custom hardware and private circuits. NetFoundry™ is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, and Singapore
https://netfoundry.io/
About the MPS-ISAO
The MPS-ISAO, the global Maritime critical infrastructure Information Sharing & Analysis Center (ISAC) since 2016 enables reducing risk by advancing security resilience via accelerating threat and defensive measures information sharing, response coordination and adoption of best practice supported by workforce education. The MPS-ISAO is headquartered at the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), IACI-CERT, Center for Space Education, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The MPS-ISAO is authorized by the 2016 Presidential Executive Order 13691 “Promoting Private Sector Cybersecurity Information Sharing” and the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015, Recognition by and coordination and collaboration with the US Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) is supported by the MPS-ISAO and DHS formal Cybersecurity Information Sharing Collaboration Agreement (CISCA). The MPS-ISAO is a Member of the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) and Chairs the Maritime & Port Security Resilience Council.
https://mpsisao.org
Deborah Kobza
Cyber and physical systems and technologies are essential to the operation and efficient functioning of Maritime and Port operations. Cyberattacks and vulnerable exploits can have catastrophic cascading impacts to operations from IIOT, ICS, GPS-based and e-navigation systems, monitoring and control of safety and environment systems, security cameras, gates, tracking and controlling container cargo movements, vessel operations, and business administration.
Global security and prosperity depend upon a safe, secure and resilient Maritime transportation critical infrastructure supported by threat and defensive measures intelligence analysis, information sharing and coordinated response operationalized by the MPS-ISAO and the adoption of best practices and technologies, such as NetFoundry™, to secure access to Maritime and Port physical and cyber assets.
To enable protection of the global Maritime & Port security resilience ecosystem, the MPS-ISAO and NetFoundry™ are committed to providing owners and operators with access to proven, agile and secure technology protecting connections to enterprise networks and applications – ZERO TRUST.
The MPS-ISAO and NetFoundry™ are hosting a Webinar, June 24, 2:00pm to 3:00pm EST ……Registration: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17611/418682?utm_campaign=user_webcast_register&utm_medium=email&utm_source=brighttalk-transact&utm_content=title
Galeal Zino, Founder & CEO of NetFoundry stated, "Organizations such as The Maritime & Port Security ISAO insist on the strongest security so are requiring Zero Trust networking. We are proud that an innovator like the MPS-ISAO chose NetFoundry™ to secure their Maritime & Port applications, in a similar manner as we served the Zero Trust networking needs of the OSM Maritime Group."
“All Maritime and Port owners and operators have a common critical function, providing the right individuals in organizations secure access to physical infrastructure and cyber networks and applications, no matter where in the world they are and from different devices”, said Deborah Kobza, Executive Director/CEO of the MPS-ISAO. “The level of protection and efficiency Maritime and Port organizations gain from working with NetFoundry™ to apply Zero Trust innovative technology enables security protection resilience.”
About NetFoundry™
NetFoundry™ is the leader in Cloud Native Networking, enabling businesses to simply, securely and cost-effectively connect distributed applications across edges, clouds and service meshes. The NetFoundry platform, delivered as SaaS, enables businesses to connect applications without the costs and complexity of VPNs, custom hardware and private circuits. NetFoundry™ is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, and Singapore
https://netfoundry.io/
About the MPS-ISAO
The MPS-ISAO, the global Maritime critical infrastructure Information Sharing & Analysis Center (ISAC) since 2016 enables reducing risk by advancing security resilience via accelerating threat and defensive measures information sharing, response coordination and adoption of best practice supported by workforce education. The MPS-ISAO is headquartered at the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), IACI-CERT, Center for Space Education, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The MPS-ISAO is authorized by the 2016 Presidential Executive Order 13691 “Promoting Private Sector Cybersecurity Information Sharing” and the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015, Recognition by and coordination and collaboration with the US Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) is supported by the MPS-ISAO and DHS formal Cybersecurity Information Sharing Collaboration Agreement (CISCA). The MPS-ISAO is a Member of the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) and Chairs the Maritime & Port Security Resilience Council.
https://mpsisao.org
Deborah Kobza
MPS-ISAO
+1 904-476-7858
email us here