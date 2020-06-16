Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62‐103 Acquisition of Shares of Brandenburg Energy Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning Systend Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”) and in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) regarding the acquisition of securities of Brandenburg Energy Corp. (the "Company”) by 9801871 Canada Inc. (“980 Canada Inc.”), a company incorporated under laws of Canada, and controlled by Aaron Meckler. The address of 980 Canada Inc.’s registered office is #203 – 7440 Bathurst Street, Thornhill, Ontario, L4J 7K8.

On June 9, 2020, 980 Canada Inc. participated in the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $145,000 of the Company through the acquisition of 30,000,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”), at a price of $0.001 per Common Share (the “Offering”).

Following the Offering, 980 Canada Inc. beneficially holds, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 30,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 63.2% of the issued and outstanding securities Common Shares on an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis being that 980 Canada Inc. does not hold any convertible securities of the Company. Prior to the Offering, 980 Canada Inc. did not beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over any securities of the Company. 980 Canada Inc. acquired these securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as 980 Canada Inc. may deem appropriate.

A copy of the early warning report will be filed by 980 Canada Inc. on www.SEDAR.com. and may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting 980 Canada Inc. at 647.502.3558.