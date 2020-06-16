Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor Blaha Releases Petition Audit Report for Robbinsdale Area Schools - June 15, 2020

For Immediate Release June 15, 2020

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494 Email: Donald.McFarland@osa.state.mn.us

Saint Paul, MN – This evening, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the petition audit report for Robbinsdale Area Schools at the District’s scheduled board meeting.

“The findings of this report should give comfort to the petitioners, as no deep systemic problems were found,” said Auditor Blaha. “We found no evidence of the suspicions of wrongdoing lodged against specific employees.

Blaha continued, “We did find areas where the District could make changes to their policies and procedures, and we made appropriate recommendations for improvement in those areas.”

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) was petitioned by eligible voters of the Robbinsdale Area Schools to look at 17 areas of concern between July 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019. The OSA reported on the areas of concern to the petitioners and for nine of the 17 areas that were reviewed, the OSA made recommendations for improvement.

Auditor Blaha added, “Petition audits are a chance to use good data to build trust. We hope the results of this examination will help Robbinsdale residents work together to support their students.”

The full report and summary of the report may be found here: https://www.auditor.state.mn.us/default.aspx?page=isd281-robbinsdaleareaschoolspe_19_report

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.

