Greenville S.C. Adds Major New Fox Hill Business Park To One of America’s Hottest Markets
Fox Hill Business Park, Greenville County's newly announced Class A business park, will offer up to 2.5 million square feet of industrial and distribution excellence in the heart of one of America's fastest-growing economic centers
County celebrates successes in 2019 new job announcements, capital while preparing for a robust rebound in second half of 2020
The online event, open to GADC Investors, business leaders and special guests, was conducted online to ensure “attendee” safety as the state continues its reopening from COVID-19 precautions. The virtual meeting featured live and taped comments by Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, U.S. Representative William Timmons, South Carolina Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt, and other notables.
Greenville County announced 2019 capital investment of $401.8 million, along with 2,178 new high-paying jobs, with mean wages well above both County and South Carolina averages. Each of those metrics ranked 2019 as among the County’s three best years ever on record.
The highlight of the meeting was the announcement of Fox Hill Business Park, located on 172 acres in the City of Fountain Inn and being brought to life by The Sudler Companies, a family- and veteran-owned and operated development firm based in Chatham, New Jersey.
“Until today, and despite a well-earned reputation as one of America’s leading destinations for business and industry growth and success, Greenville has not announced a new Class A business park in approaching 20 years,” stated GADC President and CEO Mark Farris. “Coupled with the expanded inventory of sites and speculative buildings we can offer, Fox Hill will help to ensure continuing energy and excitement among new and expanding corporate citizens looking to grow in Greenville.”
The lack of new business park development over the preceding decade was largely due to a lack of remaining large parcels of developable, utility-served properties suited for such purposes, noted Mr. Farris. After extensive review of area sites over many months and with the help of Duke Energy, multiple parcels of family-owned land were identified and “pieced together” into an ideal tract totaling 172 acres.
“At that point, we reached out to national developers with an eye for high quality property development and engaged them in discussions about this unique opportunity,” said Mr. Farris. “After nearly a year The Sudler Companies, a highly respected leader in American real estate development for more than a century, was identified as the optimal partner to develop Greenville County’s new Class A Business Park.”
The acreage, recently annexed into the City of Fountain Inn, was previously owned by private landholders led by Francis “Frankie” Marion, a descendant of The Swamp Fox himself -- the noted American Revolutionary War hero.
Fox Hill Business Park features immediate access to I-385, I-85, the Inland Port, and Greenville Spartanburg International Airport, is a short drive to the Port of Charleston, and offers easy access to the booming Southeast’s hubs of industry and commerce, added Mr. Farris.
“Fox Hill will offer up to 2.5 million square feet of Class A industrial and distribution space in the heart of Greenville County – one of America’s fastest-growing economic centers,” noted Brian Sudler, Principal with The Sudler Companies. “Our company’s commitment to Greenville County is that we will produce a state-of-the-art, high-quality park that will be an addition to the Greenville and Fountain Inn communities which all county residents will be proud of and which prospective domestic and international companies will be proud to call home.”
The Sudler Companies is a vertically integrated development firm that includes construction and property management departments, currently owns and manages over 9 million square feet of commercial real estate across the United States, with an additional 4 million square feet of industrial space under development in the Southeast. Sudler entities also own a multi-family apartment portfolio of around 10,000 units throughout the United States.
“Fountain Inn is excited to welcome its newest resident, Fox Hill Business Park, to its growing business family,” added Fountain Inn Mayor George Patrick McLeer, Jr. “ Fox Hill will most certainly play a large role in not only our region's economy, but also in our own community's identity. With a healthy mix of businesses, from one-person shops to large scale production facilities, plus a beautiful and welcoming community, Fountain Inn is a perfect location for this project. We thank Fox Hill Business Park for making the same decision our residents and businesses have made - calling Fountain Inn home.”
“NAI Earle Furman is excited to partner with The Sudler Companies on marketing the newest Class A industrial development in Greenville County,” stated Grice Hunt, Shareholder with NAI Earle Furman. “Sudler’s long history of development with industrial assets proves they understand the importance of quality and speed to market when delivering a speculative industrial building. Fox Hill’s first building will be a turnkey, Class A, 206,410-square-foot industrial building featuring office space, additional trailer storage and full dock packages at completion.”
Annual meeting participants also celebrated “one of Greenville County’s strongest and most rewarding years ever in terms of economic development,” stated Mr. Farris.
“Frankly, 2019 was a tremendous year for Greenville County by virtually any metric we look at. We announced capital investment of $401.8 million, which greatly adds to our community’s economic vitality, diversity and tax base. We have announced 2,178 new high-paying jobs, with mean wages well above both County and South Carolina averages. Each of those metrics ranks 2019 as among our three best years ever on record.”
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 29,000 new jobs and in excess of $5.3 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
Introducing Fox Hill Business Park in Greenville, SC